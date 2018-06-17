Screenshot: CBS Philly

A 13-year-old boy is among the 22 people injured after a shooter opened fire at a 24-hour arts festival in Trenton, New Jersey early Sunday morning around 2:45 a.m.

The suspect, a 33-year-old man, is reportedly dead and another suspect has been taken into custody, according to CNN. The shooting may have started with a “neighborhood beef” that unfolded at the festival Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said.

Seventeen of the 22 victims are being treated for gunshot wounds. Four are in critical condition; the 13-year-old boy is in “extremely critical condition.”

One person at the scene spoke with local media about one of the victims he tried to help:

Here are more details about the aftermath of the shooting and the festival:

Investigators are also looking into a possibly related attempted carjacking near the festival, Onofri said. A man approached three people in a vehicle and “may or may not” have pointed a gun at them, the prosecutor said. The car sustained damage, he said. Before it was canceled, the festival had been scheduled to run from 3 p.m. Saturday to 3 p.m. Sunday. It featured more than 1,500 works of art, live murals and graffiti, dozens of musical performances and a film festival. The event is in its 12th year, its website says. Several hours after the shooting, a handful of police officers remained outside the industrial red-brick building, crime scene tape blocking off certain areas and the Art All Night sign still hanging above one entrance. Garbage from the event was stacked on top of trash cans. There was little sign of the shooting outside the building. At an adjacent shopping center and supermarket, patrons went about their shopping as usual Sunday morning.

New Jersey politicians announced their support for the victims on Twitter:

Feminista Jones worried that, because Trenton is a black city, the tragedy would not get the media attention it deserves:

There isn’t much in the way of new information on the 22 victims. But if you search “Trenton shooting” on Twitter, you can find a number of local reporters who are updating their timelines as they get any updates.

Until then, here is a statement from Art All Night, the organization that hosted the event: