2023 Super Bowl: Best Black Football Films and TV Shows

These fan faves are sure to keep you entertained before Sunday's historic gridiron match.

By
Noah A. McGee
Photo: Buena Vista (Getty Images)

While sports fans await the historic Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, there’s still a way to get your sports entertainment fix. These Black football movies and TV shows are sure to keep you occupied leading up to the big game.

Remember the Titans

Remember the Titans

Photo: Buena Vista (Getty Images)

Remember the Titans isn’t just a great football movie, it’s the greatest sports movie of all time, and will make anyone that has a heart cheer for its characters. It tells the troy story of a Virginia high school and its first integrated high school football team.

Brian’s Song

Brian’s Song

Photo: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content (Getty Images)

Brian’s Song is based on former Gale Sayers’ account of his friendship with fellow Chicago Bear Brian Piccolo, which he wrote about in his 1970 autobiography, I Am Third.

Gridiron Gang

Gridiron Gang

Photo: Sony Pictures

Another movie based on a true story, Gridiron Gang tells the story of a juvenile detention center counselor who improves the self-esteem of teenagers in the facility by starting a football team.

Radio

Radio

Photo: Sony Pictures

Based on the 1996 article, “Someone To Lean On,” Radio tells the story of the relationship between a high school football coach and a young man with a mental disability.

The Express

The Express

The Express is about the life of Syracuse University football player Ernie Davis, the first African American to win the Heisman Trophy, the most coveted award in college football.

The Blind Side

The Blind Side

Photo: Stephen Lovekin (Getty Images)

Although it’s not the most beloved movie because of its “white savior” cinematic trope, The Blind Side is based on the life of Michael Oher, a former NFL player, who overcame poverty to become a star offensive lineman.

Friday Night Lights

Friday Night Lights

Photo: Universal Pictures

This film follows a high school football team in Odessa, Texas that is attempting to win its first state championship in school history. It also closely follows Bobbie Miles, played by Derek Luke, the star running back of the team.

Wildcats

Wildcats

Many of the movies on this list are pretty dramatic, so if you’re in for a laugh, check out this 1986 comedy, Wildcats. This classic comedy is about a rookie coach trying to whip her team into shape. It’s also the first film Wesley Snipes ever starred in.

All Things Fall Apart

All Things Fall Apart

Photo: Amazon Prime

50 Cent plays a star college running back who falls ill with cancer as he prepares for a career in the NFL. The Queens rapper lost more than 54 pounds so he could accurately portray his character.

The Longshots

The Longshots

Photo: Dimension Films

This fun 2008 movie tells the story of the first girl to participate in a Pop Warner football tournament at the young age of 11.

Safety

Safety

Photo: Disney

This Disney movie follows the true story of Ray McElrathbey, and his journey to beocming a star football player at Clemson University while also raising his 11-year-old brother.

National Championship

National Championship

National Champions Movie | Official Trailer | On Demand December 28th

Not many people have heard of this movie, but it asks the question: what if a star college quarterback attempted to boycott the National Championship game for change? This ensemble casts features professional athletes, sports journalists and many notable actors.

Brian Banks

Brian Banks

BRIAN BANKS | Official Trailer

Based on the person of the same name, Banks had his high school football career ruined after he was falsely accused of rape.

The Game

The Game

Photo: CBS TV Studios

If you’re in for some laughs, enjoy this show that is less about football, and more about how they maneuver their relationships off of the field.

Friday Night Lights (TV)

Friday Night Lights (TV)

Photo: Bill Records/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank (Getty Images)

Unlike the movie, this show is fictional and follows a Texas high school football team as the players and coaches deal with the challenges of being the most popular group in a small Texas town.

All-American

All-American

Photo: The CW

Inspired by the life of former NFL player Spencer Paysinger, a high school football star moves from South Central Los Angeles to Beverly Hills for a better chance to suceed at life and football.

