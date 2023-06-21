Yes, LeBron James; Patrick Mahomes; Aaron Judge and Jalen Hurts are all nominated for the 2023 ESPYS, but it’s great to also see the Oklahoma Sooners softball team; the Las Vegas Aces; and LSU basketball star Angel Reese get recognized. Fans can vote on their favorite athletes and sports moments of the year at ESPYS.com. The big show airs live Wednesday, July 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. Take a look back through the year in sports with the 2023 ESPY nominees.

