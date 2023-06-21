LeBron James Breaks Kareem’s All-Time Scoring Record | NBA on TNT

Let’s not waste time. It’s LeBron, and we all know it.

Best Championship Performance

Photo: Catherine Ivill (Getty Images)
  • Leon Edwards, UFC - defeats Kamaru Usman by 5th-round KO to win UFC welterweight title, handing Usman his first UFC loss
  • Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets - 2023 NBA Finals MVP
  • Lionel Messi, Argentina - 2022 World Cup Final - scored 2 goals and scored in the penalty shootout and he won the Golden Ball.
  • Rose Zhang, LPGA - the first woman in 72 years to win her first professional start.
It’s probably going to be Messi or Jokić, but if you’re the first person to beat someone that’s pretty special.

Best Comeback Athlete

Photo: Elsa (Getty Images)
  • Jon Jones, UFC - Jones’ first fight in the UFC since 2020.
  • Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets - Returned from a torn ACL to help the Nuggets win their first NBA Championship.
  • Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun - 2022 WNBA Comeback Player of the Year. Returned from a torn Achilles tendon.
  • Justin Verlander, Current New York Mets / Houston Astros - 2022 NL Comeback Player of the Year, after missing 2020 and 2021 seasons due to Tommy John surgery.
I get that it’s a longshot, but Alyssa Thomas has been nothing short of a triple-double machine.

Best Play

Photo: Michael Reaves (Getty Images)
  • Michael Block Hole-in-One! GOLF
  • Justin Jefferson with the Catch of the Century NFL
  • Ally Lemos with the perfect corner to tie the National Championship game NCAA
  • Trinity Thomas Perfect 10 Tying the All-Time NCAA Record NCAA

People love amazing catches. I don’t see a world where Justin Jefferson doesn’t win.

Best Team

Oklahoma softball three-peats | Final out from 2023 WCWS
  • Denver Nuggets, NBA
  • Georgia Bulldogs, NCAA Football
  • Kansas City Chiefs, NFL
  • Las Vegas Aces, WNBA
  • Louisiana State Tigers, NCAA Women’s Basketball
  • Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball
  • Vegas Golden Knights, NHL

It’s probably going to be Kansas City, but no team on this list even approaches the domination of the Oklahoma Sooners softball team.

Best NFL Player

Photo: Christian Petersen (Getty Images)
  • Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
  • Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
  • Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
  • Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is the best NFL player, but if he wins best athlete, then Jalen Hurts should be recognized here.

Best MLB Player

Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)
  • Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals
  • Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
  • Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
  • Justin Verlander, Houston Astros

No offense to the other guys, but this is a two player race. Whether it’s Aaron Judge or Shohei Otani, you really can’t go wrong either way.

Best NBA Player

Photo: Mike Ehrmann (Getty Images)
  • Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
  • Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
  • Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
  • Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Everyone here is awesome, but Jimmy Butler deserves some love for leading the Miami Heat to the 2023 NBA Finals.

Best WNBA Player

Photo: Steph Chambers (Getty Images)
  • Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury
  • Candace Parker, Chicago Sky (Current Las Vegas Aces)
  • Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm (Current New York Liberty)
  • A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Much like the 2022 MVP race, it once again comes down to A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart for best player in the WNBA. Honestly, I have no idea who will win, but since these are fan-voted, it might be Stewie this time.

