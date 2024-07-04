Angela Bassett Reveals the Mission: Impossible Birthday Surprise That Got Tom Cruise Dancing
19 Dishes Not Allowed at Any Black Cookout This Summer

Food

19 Dishes Not Allowed at Any Black Cookout This Summer

What's most important at a Black Cookout is what food is presented next to the burgers and hot dogs.

By
Kalyn Womack
Photo: RDNE Stock project (Pexels)

Our first summer-ish holiday to use an excuse to cookout is approaching: Memorial Day. However, we got to lay down some rules for the folks who are new to the cookout menu.

Black folks don’t need too many excuses to “throw sum on the grill” but what’s most important is what food is presented next to the burgers and hot dogs. We expect our typical spread of potato salad, macaroni salad, baked beans and sweet corn on the cob.

With that being said, *peers over glasses* not everybody is blessed with the hands to make potato salad. You feel me? Similar to Thanksgiving, there are some dishes only certain family members are commissioned to make while there are other dishes that are just downright not allowed.

If you need a reminder of what NOT to bring to the cookout this summer, check out these 19 dishes for reference so you don’t get kicked out.

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

Photo: Ella Olsson (Pexels)

Salads are a nice gesture, they’re not truly meant to be taken this seriously.

Succotash

Succotash

Photo: Wikicommons

Mmmm nah.

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

Photo: Evgeniya Davydova (Pexels)

AHT! Wrong answer. I didn’t come to your house to eat what I could eat at McDonald’s.

Pizza

Pizza

Photo: Pixabay

Just lazy.

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

Photo: DronG (Shutterstock)

Really? We already got potatoes in the potato salad. It’s too hot for allat.

Potato Salad with Raisins

Potato Salad with Raisins

Photo: gkrphoto (Shutterstock)

Why would you ruin the main attraction of the assembly line? Raisins? Nasty work.

Ambrosia Salad

Ambrosia Salad

Photo: Brent Hofacker (Shutterstock)

Ew. A fruit platter will do just fine.

Vegan Meats

Vegan Meats

Photo: Antonina Vlasova (Shutterstock)

Don’t you come near the grill with that mess. You want to get on Unc’s bad side? Try your luck.

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

Photo: Dana Tentis (Pexels)

Please. Your kids came to this cookout to eat something other than dinner leftovers.

Mac n Cheese with Breadcrumbs

Mac n Cheese with Breadcrumbs

Photo: Chris F (Pexels)

Baked cheesey top. Crispy edges. Nothing else.

Cheese Tray

Cheese Tray

Photo: Engin Akyur (Pexels)

The dish won’t necessarily get you in trouble. It will just sit there, pretty at the end of the assembly line... untouched. Nice thought, though!

Anything Canned

Anything Canned

Photo: Towfiqu barbhuiya (Pexels)

We take pride in homemade food. We can tell the difference between the store-bought baked beans and the real deal.

Gelatin Dishes

Gelatin Dishes

Photo: Wikicommons

Warm Jell-O? You’re better off throwing some liquor in there and tossing it in the cooler. Then, we can talk.

Off-Brand Drinks

Off-Brand Drinks

Photo: Sebastian Coman Photography

I don’t know anyone but Schweppes and Sprite. If they go by another name, they will be shuffled to the bottom of the cooler and remain there by the time the ice melts.

French Fries

French Fries

Photo: Dzenina Lukac (Pexels)

If we wanted them, McDonald’s is just a trip down the street. Don’t be childish. (If they’re curly fries... they’ll be on my plate and mine only.)

Gluten-Free Buns

Gluten-Free Buns

Photo: Polina Tankilevitch

Bring them for yourself if you need them but don’t force the rest of us to eat them with you.

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

Photo: Min An (Pexels)

The dessert everyone will forget about anyway because it’s stored in the freezer so it won’t melt outside.

Tupperware... for Yourself

Tupperware... for Yourself

Photo: Greta Hoffman (Pexels)

Greedy! Bring enough for everyone to save a plate.

Empty-Handed

Empty-Handed

Photo: Dean Drobot (Shutterstock)

You know better. Run to the store and grab some napkins or cups at least.

