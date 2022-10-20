Morehouse Hackathon Team

Don’t let the cute faces fool you, these Black hackers are nothing less than badass. Morehouse students Kevin Drew ‘24, Elijah Truitt ‘24, and Trent Gaylord ‘24 won the 7th Annual BE Smart Hackathon competing against 19 other HBCU teams. The project presented by the men of Morehouse was a luggage tag app for checking luggage. Listen, these young men will one day rule the world, and we can’t wait to remind you that we said so.