Damilola Awofisayo once thought technology was useless because when she was very young, from age seven to eleven, she lived in Nigeria, “where we don’t have stable electricity, we don’t have a lot of computer science exposure, anything like that,’’ she said. “ So I really saw technology as something that was not really needed because I did not really see it in my day-to-day life.”



The 18-year-old Duke University freshman didn’t find that love for tech until moving to the United States, and attending Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County, Virginia where computer science classes were mandatory. There she learned that technology could be used as a tool to solve problems in society, especially with her own unique experiences and background.

She is now the founder of TecHacks, an all-female and non-binary student virtual hackathon. What is a hackathon? It’s a weekend or weeklong event where groups of people come together with multiple levels of computer science skills to solve problems by creating apps, software, websites, and other programs.

One of the issues in the tech industry that Awofisayo observed was the lack of cultural and female representation. TecHacks was created as a virtual hackathon with over 60 countries represented in the effort to bring women and non-binary students interested in tech together. “I really focus on entrepreneurial, innovative ventures that focus on women empowerment and empowerment of marginalized communities, whether that’s Black individuals, low income, people in rural areas, anything like that.”

Fortunately, she won Apple’s WWDC21 Swift Student Challenge where she was recognized for creating TecHacks, but she also knows there’s a long way to go to make sure she can expand the hackathons and give more young people all over the world the opportunity to showcase their work too.

Creating and running TecHacks wasn’t and isn’t easy. The college student admits that there have been more failures than successes in making the hackathons happen. Hackathons aren’t successful without support, sponsors, and funding. Oftentimes, companies do not have faith in her because she’s just a student rather than someone backed by an advanced education degree or a large corporation.

Awofisayo knows firsthand after living in a country where tech was not advanced that there have to be all kinds of people developing the systems that we will be using in the future and adaptable to multiple cultures.