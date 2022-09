There’s nothing I love more than a great memoir. Whether it’s learning more about someone I deeply admire, like former First Lady Michelle Obama or being introduced to someone I barely knew, like Kiese Laymon, I love the idea of finding inspiration and hope in someone else’s personal story.

While I know this is no way an exhaustive list, these are some of my favorite memoirs by Black authors of all time. Do you have a favorite that I missed? Drop it in the comments.