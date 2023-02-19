15 Drug Store Beauty Buys That Look Great on Us

If you love makeup as much as I do, you already know how much of your budget can go to endless shades of eyeliner and lip gloss if you’re not careful. But while the high-end department store brands are nice every once in a while, you can get plenty of great products at your local drug store for a fraction of the price.



I recently challenged myself to find everything I needed to create a full face in the drug store beauty aisles. And I was pleasantly surprised to learn that it wasn’t much of a challenge after all. These are some of our favorite drugstore makeup finds that are made with women of color in mind.