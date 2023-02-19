15 Drug Store Beauty Buys That Look Great on Us

Beauty

15 Drug Store Beauty Buys That Look Great on Us

Lipsticks, mascara and blush, oh my! You can get everything you need to beat your face at your local drug store.

By
Angela Johnson
Photo: Prostock-studio (Shutterstock)

If you love makeup as much as I do, you already know how much of your budget can go to endless shades of eyeliner and lip gloss if you’re not careful. But while the high-end department store brands are nice every once in a while, you can get plenty of great products at your local drug store for a fraction of the price.

I recently challenged myself to find everything I needed to create a full face in the drug store beauty aisles. And I was pleasantly surprised to learn that it wasn’t much of a challenge after all. These are some of our favorite drugstore makeup finds that are made with women of color in mind.

NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Shadow Palette

Screenshot: Walgreens.com

The Ultimate Shadow Palette from NYX Professional Makeup is a great set of neutral eye shadow shades. With 16 different shades, you can create lots of color combos that can work for day and night.

Black Radiance Brilliant Effects Eye Shadow Palette

Screenshot: Walgreens.com

Looking for bolder shades? Look no further than the Black Radiance Brilliant Effects Eye Shadow Palette, With a combination of matte and metallic shades, you can make your eyes pop. And the palette comes with a mirror, so it’s great for on the go.

BLK/OPL COLORSPLURGE High Shine Lip Gloss, Violicious

Screenshot: CVS.com

It doesn’t get much bolder than BLK/OPL COLORSPLURGE high shine lip gloss in Violicious. It’s vibrant and the gloss isn’t sticky. Who could ask for anything more?

Maybeline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation

Screenshot: CVS.com

For a natural look that doesn’t appear cakey, I love Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation. Formulated for normal to oily skin types, it comes in more than 30 shades.

Wet n Wild PhotoFocus Loose Setting Powder

Screenshot: Walgreens.com

PhotoFocus Loose Setting Powder from Wet n Wild puts the perfect finishing touch on your fierce face.

BLK/OPL COLORSPLURGE Super Volumizing Mascara

Screenshot: CVS.com

BLK/OPL’s COLORSPLURGE Super Volumizing Mascara creates bold lashes without clumping.

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara

Screenshot: CVS.com

If you’re looking for a great volumizing mascara but don’t want to spend a lot of money, Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara is one of the best. You won’t believe it costs less than five dollars.

Milani Make it Last

Screenshot: CVS.com

If you want to make your makeup last longer, try Milani Make it Last Prime + Correct + Set Setting Spray. It’s a lightweight mist that helps give your look a natural finish for up to 16 hours.

Black Radiance True Complexion Contour Palette

Screenshot: Walgreens.com

The Black Radiance True Complexion Contour Palette helps you play up your best features. The deeply pigmented shades are made with women of color in mind. And the directions on the packaging make this the perfect palette for beginners.

Milani Baked Powder Blush

Screenshot: Walgreens.com

Give your cheeks a golden sun-kissed glow with Milani Baked Powder Blush in Luminoso 05.

Black Radiance Perfect Tone Lip Color, El Dorado Red

Screenshot: Walgreens.com

A bold red lipstick is one of the best ways to level up even the most casual look. And Black Radiance Perfect Tone Lip Color in El Dorado Red is one of my favorite drugstore lip shades. It’s a deep moisturizing lipstick with color that lasts.

NYX Butter Gloss, Praline

Screenshot: CVS.com

If you’re looking for a more neutral shade, try NYX Butter Gloss in Praline. Pair this gorgeous gloss with your favorite lip liner for a pucker with just a hint of color and a whole lot of shine.

Black Radiance Artisan Color Baked Blush, Warm Berry

Screenshot: RiteAid.com

If you’re looking for a deeper shade, try Black Radiance Artisan Color Baked Blush in Warm Berry. There’s plenty of pigment with a hint of glow, so a little goes a long way. Toasted Almond is another beautiful shade in this line.

Lottie London Stamp Liner Wing Edition Eyeliner

Screenshot: Walmart.com

If you’ve been trying to masted the winged eyeliner look but you just can’t seem to get it right, Lottie London’s Stamp Liner Wing Edition is the answer to all of your prayers to the makeup goddesses. It’s a double-ended stamp and liner pen that takes all the work of out of getting this great look.

Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Powder Makeup, Translucent, Natural Tan

Screenshot: Walgreens.com

Minimize your pores and any hint of shine with Maybelline’s Fit Me Matte + Poreless Powder Makeup. It comes in four shades that can be worn alone or on top of your favorite foundation.

