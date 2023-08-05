15 Black Celebs' Inspiring Sobriety Journeys

Ari Lennox is the latest Black celebrity to bravely come forward about her journey to sobriety. While some celebs are now completely sober, others have just avoided certain substances that fell out of their control, and some have never partaken in any substances! Here are some Black celebs who have shared their stories.
Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox revealed on Instagram in 2023 that she is seven months sober. Per her post, she doesn’t know if it will last forever, but she does know that she doesn’t want to get to a point where she depends on alcohol anymore.
Pharrell Williams
In an interview, Pharell Williams explained that alcohol is just not for him and has only partaken in weed and alcohol a handful of times his whole life, “Everybody else can do what they want, but that stuff isn’t for me. I’ve been drunk nine times in my life, and I ate some weed brownies once.”
Future
In 2019, rapper Future shared that he was afraid to reveal his sobriety due to his music being full of references to drug use.
Naomi Campbell
Between 1998 and 2005 supermodel Naomi Campbell struggled with an alcohol and drug addiction. After collapsing in 1999 at a photo shoot, she checked into rehab and started attending NA and AA to stay sober.
Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson claims that she has never had a drop of alcohol and has never tried any drugs. In an interview with Chelsea Handler, she explained that she’s never been interested in drugs and alcohol, and had to do extra research into the effects of both when it came to movie roles where her characters do indulge in those things.
Nicki Minaj
In April 2022, Nicki Minaj posted on X a series of messages about her sobriety after a fan asked her if she was high and she responded, “I used to b happy when I was high. Now I’m happy when I’m sober. No judgment to anyone. Be gentle to yourself.”
The Weeknd
In 2021, The Weeknd told GQ that he no longer used hard drugs but isn’t completely sober. The singer only drinks occasionally and smokes weed.
Samuel L. Jackson
Early on in Samuel L. Jackson’s marriage to LaTanya Richardson, Jackson struggled with drug abuse. His behavior was getting so out of control that he was moved to the basement of their brownstone home, and his wife called rehab facilities for him to join.
Tyler the Creator
Tyler the Creator has only tried weed twice and hated the experienced and has never been drunk telling Complex, “I know that I don’t want to be that drunk guy. But I do know I want to hit a jump on a dirt-bike. I can look at that and say: ‘I want to do that.’ I’ve never seen anyone drunk, like, ‘Damn, I want to be that.’
Tyra Banks
Supermodel Tyra Banks once wrote to her fans in an email that she does drink, “I feel like I’ve been very lucky because I don’t really have an addictive personality. I’ve never had any drugs, and I had a little taste of alcohol when I was 12 years old, but that’s about it.”
Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about her past drug and alcohol addiction on Red Table Talk. She had moments when she wanted to quit after passing out on film sets or when other people noticed her habits, but it was a long journey. Today, she avoids even being around dark liquor but does have a glass of wine on occasion.
Kehlani
Kehlani took to TikTok to announce that she quit using marijuana due to not being productive while using it and her body hating the effects, “I used to smoke a lot of weed and now I speak on it in a past tense perspective. I don’t think that I was using it correctly. I think I was overusing it. I wasn’t the most productive pothead…And also my throat and lungs were tired of me.”
50 Cent
Although 50 Cent promotes his own alcohol, he does not drink it. In an interview with CNN, he said that he also never used the drugs that he used to sell. He also stayed away from drugs and alcohol due to seeing his family members struggling with addiction.
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar writes many lyrics about substance abuse and growing up around people that ruined their lives because of addiction, so therefore he avoids partaking.
Leona Lewis
British singer Leona Lewis hates the taste of alcohol so avoids it altogether. She revealed in an interview that she drank nonalcoholic champagne to celebrate her debut single going number one on the charts.