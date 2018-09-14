Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Remember about ten days ago when all the white people who ever white peopled were so mad they started burning their “White Privilege 4s” and “Speak to Your Manager 8s” after learning that Colin Kaepernick, the face of the NFL player protest was also hired to become the face of Nike’s “Just Do It” 30th anniversary campaign?



Oh, the skies were supposed to fall on all of Nike. The president of people who wear Skechers but love to burn shit even went as far as questioning the sports apparel god’s decision.

He also added:

Well, it turns out that the president of people who love racism more than they hate Russian collusion was incorrect as he is with most things involving common sense, logic, deductive reasoning and 3rd-grade math.

Nike is not only faring well since supporting Kaepernick, but Nike stock has risen to an all-time high, closing Thursday at $83.47, according to Bloomberg.

LeBron James even got in on the news to poke fun at all those who were burning their low-top, cream Chipped Beef 3s.

Although it will take more than 10 days to fully assess the impact of all seven people who’ve boycotted buying Nikes at their local Ross, I think it’s safe to say that Nike stock is doing just fine.