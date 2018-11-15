“I hope young brown people see the movie and see a reflection of themselves and feel included and represented.”﻿

The magical world of Harry Potter just got a little blacker.

Zoe Kravitz plays Leta Lestrange in the new Fantastic Beasts sequel, much to the delight of #BlackHogwarts. And considering the previous backlash and erasure of black people, even in fictional spaces, Harry Potter nerds like me love that a member of one of the most notable wizarding families is being played by a black woman.

So grab your wands and get ready for some black girl magic. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits theaters Nov. 16.