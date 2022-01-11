If you’ve ever wanted to play matchmaker for your single parent, HBO Max has a show for you. Hosted by Yvonne Orji, My Mom, Your Dad is a new reality dating series that premieres all eight episodes on the streaming network Thursday, Jan. 13.



The show “follows a group of single parents who have been nominated by their college-age kids for a second chance at love. The parents move into a house together, unaware that their adult children are right down the street living in a second house, watching their every move through hidden cameras and manipulating their encounters.”

The trailer features the effervescent Orji keeping things fun, and the kids just want their parents to be happy, but this still feels like a step too far for the reality dating genre.



In the clip, as she unveils a wall full of hidden cameras Orji says, “No one else knows your parents better than you do, right? So, I may have a little surprise for you.”

Yes, we know reality TV isn’t real, but there’s just no way we want to watch our parents going on dates, flirting and making out. Although, the kid witnessing that his dad is even worse at dating than he expected is pretty funny.

That being said, Orji is the perfect choice to take the awkwardness out of this situation, and keep viewers invested in the relationships.

My Mom, Your Dad is the latest entry in Orji’s post-Insecure take over. As previously reported by The Root, the comedian/actress is working on an HBO variety special that “would incorporate comedy elements beyond traditional stand up and would dive into the Nigerian-American experience.”

She’s also in development on the Disney+ series First Gen, a comedy “based on her experience as a young Nigerian immigrant growing up in America.” Orji is writing the series and executive producing with Oprah Winfrey and David Oyelowo.

Are you bingeing My Mom, Your Dad? Would you want to watch your parents try their hand in the dating scene?