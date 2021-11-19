



Advertisement





Insecure may be ending, but Yvonne Orji is sticking with HBO. Variety reports, the actress/comedian’s latest project will be a variety special at the network. With creative decisions still being made, we really don’t have any details, but it reportedly “would incorporate comedy elements beyond traditional stand up and would dive into the Nigerian-American experience.

In addition to the acclaimed comedy, Orji also previously worked with HBO on the stand up special Momma, Made It!. It’s no surprise she’s bringing back many of the people from that project to collaborate with her.



The busy star celebrated the news on Twitter writing, “ANOTHA one!”

Orji plays Issa’s best friend Molly. She did some of her best work in season 4 as the pair struggled with their fractured relationship. Season 5 has seen them work to repair their friendship, while Molly looks for the love that has eluded her.With the comedy wrapping up it s run, she shows no signs of slowing down, with hosting duties, comedy specials and an autobiographical sitcom all in the works.



Per Deadline, Orji will host the International Emmys Monday, Nov. 22 at Great Hall of Casa Cipriani in Manhattan and livestreamed on iemmys.tv at 7 pm ET.



Advertisement

She is also set to host the Amazon comedy special Yearly Departed, which also features Jane Fonda, Chelsea Peretti, Meg Stalter, Dulcé Sloan, Aparna Nancherla and X Mayo. Singer Alessia Cara will perform as the women call it a year on 2021.



Most interesting of all, according to TVLine, Orji is developing Disney+ comedy First Gen, based on her experience as a young Nigerian immigrant growing up in America. She’s writing the series and executive producing alongside Oprah Winfrey and David Oyelowo.



Advertisement

All that and she’s still trying to find Molly a decent boyfriend. Just call her the hardest working woman in Hollywood.



Insecure airs Sundays at 10 pm on HBO and is also available on HBO Max.