Yung L.A. and Other Rappers Who've Had Frightening Health Scares in 2025

A clip from one of Yung L.A.’s recent concerts has gone viral, leaving fans concerned about his health. The “Ain’t I” artist was performing in Greenwood’s Elite Lounge in South Carolina over the weekend.

While his track “Futuristic Love (Elroy)” began to play, he tried to pass the microphone to a woman standing onstage nearby. What happened immediately after is what made the audience, and viewers of the video, gasp.

Yung L.A., whose real name is Leland Sanford Austin, passed out during his performance. He fell down to the floor, eventually landing directly on his face. Two men can be seen trying to hold up the 39-year-old after his body went limp. Their attempt is unsuccessful, as he falls back down again to the floor. It’s unclear exactly why L.A. passed out, but TMZ reports alcohol, specifically tequila, was the culprit and not a health issue.

Yung L.A. took to Instagram to share an update with fans about his well-being. Showing off his tattoos and chest, he said in a video: “You think I got all these f*****g muscles for nothing? If anything, you n*ggas falling out — y’all need to drink some f*****g water. Stop worrying about what I’m doing just cause I go the extra mile for my people and my fans.”

In the Instagram caption, he addressed promoters directly, asking them “NOT TO PANIC ABOUT RECENT VIDEOS GOING AROUND SOCIAL MEDIA.. YUNG LA IS HEATHY AND READY TO GIVE HIS FANS WHAT THEY BEEN WAITING FOR.”

But Yung L.A. isn’t the only rapper whose had a recent health scare.

Birdman

Back in March, Birdman also went viral after he was recorded seemingly falling asleep onstage during a Hot Boys Reunion tour stop. It was an awkward moment that even led to B.G. checking up on him while he was onstage.

Fellow Cash Money Records’ emcee Turk addressed fans’ concerns in an interview. “I don’t know what be going on, man. [...] I be in Turk’s world doing what I’m doing. They gonna always turn something into something that ain’t, you know what I’m saying? We have different little moments where we have to look down and see what’s going on.”

He added: “Baby [Birdman] don’t give a f**k. Baby come right back out there the next day and talk some s**t again. See, they put what they want to put out there. He came and he talked, and he talked his s**t again, you know, the next show.”

Lil Uzi Vert

On April 21, Lil Uzi Vert was unexpectedly rushed to a local New York City hospital after paramedics arrived at his hotel. Medical assistance was called to treat a “sick person,” per TMZ. Witnesses said the 29-year-old, who was conscious, was escorted out the lobby using a wheelchair and into the back of an ambulance.

He was surrounded by security who held up black umbrellas to protect his privacy. He was eventually taken to the emergency room and kept overnight. It’s unclear when and if he has been released.

Dave Blunts

In December, Blunts performed at the Juice WRLD Day concert in Chicago. Video of him performing seated on a black sofa — while hooked up to an oxygen tank — went viral.

Dave Blunts performs while connected to an oxygen tank at Juice WRLD Day 2024 in Chicago

Fans expressed their concerns about his health online, to which he wasn’t interested in hearing. He wrote on Instagram: “Me and the love of my life on that stage f—k whoever hate we doing great.”