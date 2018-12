You made it through 2018. Bless up! But your friends aren’t keeping it 100 with you. Luckily you have Corey Townsend, social media editor for The Root.

Whether it’s toxic masculinity, avoiding salt and pepper or trying to Basquiat your hairline: Here are a few things you should leave behind if you want to be your best self in 2019.

Watch the full video above. New Year. New You.