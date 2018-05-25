Photo: Michael Harriot (The Root)

What was billed as an afternoon with 2 brand new, young, progressive mayors recently elected to serve two of the blackest cities in America quickly turned into a perfect example of how new ideas, radical thinking and a new the new guard of black leadership are changing the political landscape for African American voters.

Anyway, Jackson, Miss. Mayor Chokwe Antwar Lumumba was in Birmingham, Ala. for Neighborhood USA’s 2018 conference aimed at strengthening neighborhoods. Lumumba won his city’s mayoral race less than a year ago, promising voters he would make Jackson “the most radical city on the planet.”

In Birmingham’s contentious October 2017 mayoral election, Randall Woodfin won 58 percent of the city’s votes by promising new and progressive ideas to the city’s black electorate. His victory was considered an upset by many residents in the majority-black southern stronghold often controlled by the city’s old guard.

According to the 2010 Census, Jackson’s black population percentage ranks 2nd among US cities with 100,000 or more people, while Birmingham ranks 4th. Even though neither mayor has reached their 40th birthday, Woodfin and Lumumba were elected to lead their respective cities into the future.

Because their cities share so many attributes, the two mayors thought it would be a good idea to tour the city, chop it up and share some of their ideas. They invited The Root along for the ride because ... OK, I’ll admit it—it’s probably the black thing.

The conversation ranged from Kanye to crime, from politics to poverty as they rolled through the neighborhoods of Birmingham. You can check out an excerpt of their discussion below:

After visiting the site of a newly-approved domed stadium and contemplating ideas on turning some of the cities abandoned structures into job-producers (including an old hospital), the two decided to walk through the streets of the city, something they seemed very comfortable doing. Although the Woodfin and Lumumba are heralded as rising political stars, they both seemed at ease when we rolled up on a game of Spades. Although I am supposed to be objective, I can report that the mayors agreed on one of the most important issues facing the black community:

They both said the “guaranteed” joker is the Big Joker.

The mayors visited the original site of one of the oldest and most popular black-owned businesses in Birmingham, the iconic Green Acres Cafe. That’s right, the black mayors went to a chicken restaurant, where the discussion soon turned into a debate about which HBCU was the best (Lumumba attended Tuskegee, while Woodfin attended Morehouse).

Both men decided that they needed to get back to their busy schedules until Woodfin was stopped on the street by a Birmingham resident who hadn’t seen him in years. The gentlemen us down, and I was sure things were about to get heated.



“Man, let me tell you, this dude saved my life!” the gentleman told Lumumba about Woodfin.” He explained how the now-mayor helped him through legal trouble years ago, proudly explaining that he found a great job and hasn’t been in trouble since.

It became apparent that there is a value in black leadership and people who are connected to the communities they serve. There is a vast difference between a “constituent” and a neighbor and the political future for black voters lies in distinguishing between politicians who try to represent our communities and those who are those communities.

“That’s why my administration is a ‘we, us, our’ administration,” Woodfin explained.

Both men say they know they face uphill battles in their efforts to change their cities. “It’s why we needed a radical approach,” said Lumumba. “Not me. We.”

I didn’t say tell them, but if politics don’t work out for these two young guns, there’s always this buddy movie I’m writing the script for.