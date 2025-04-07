You Won't Believe Why This Florida Middle School Principal Was Arrested at a Local Walmart

If you’re a student, being sent to the principal’s office is the ultimate punishment in school. But at one Florida middle school, the principal is the one preparing to be punished after a run-in with the police at a local Walmart. Gregory Lewis, the principal at Bok Academy North, located in Lake Wales, was busted after he tried to get away with a measly $40 worth of goods from the superstore.

That's So Random CC Share Subtitles Off

English Regé-Jean Page, Naomie Harris Talk New Film 'Black Bag,' Reveal Their Go-To Karaoke Songs

According to News Channel 8, police were called to the Walmart in Winter Haven, Florida, after security personnel caught Lewis “skip scanning” items at a self-checkout register. The practice, which has been on the rise at self-checkout kiosks, involves shoppers scanning less expensive items in their carts while trying to hide the pricier ones. In Lewis’ case, he hid items like lightbulbs, bacon, and frozen shrimp under disposable plates. The total value of his attempted heist? $37.45.

Advertisement

Lewis admitted to trying to leave the store without paying for the products, telling police he got the idea from his friends who had previously gotten away with it, per News Channel 8.

Advertisement

“We sit around talking, ‘Hey I did this.’ Let me try and see what I can get away with,” Lewis told a police officer. “I did something dumb today and I understand it.”

Advertisement

Although Lewis admitted what he did was wrong, others say his actions have a bigger impact on his fellow educators who are supposed to be setting an example for our young people.

“Unfortunately, it’s turning our profession into a sad situation,” retired Polk Country teacher James Barker told News Channel 8. “More and more people are doing just stupid things without any regard to the consequences not only for themselves but the reputation of our profession.”

Advertisement

According to the Daily Mail, Lewis has been placed on administrative leave while Lake Wales Charter Schools conducts an investigation.