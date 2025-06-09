You Won’t Believe Who Roseanne Barr Blames For Her Career-Ending Racist Nonsense

Video will return here when scrolled back into view To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

In a desperate attempt to scrape up some more attention, actress Roseanne Barr doubled back to her viral racist tweet just to double down on it. We wouldn’t say she tried to offer an apology, but instead made a cop-out excuse for her disgusting language...and guess who she blamed.

In a recent interview with Variety, Barr recalled the career-altering moment she hit send on the wrong post. Atop an image of former President Barack Obama and former aide Valerie Jarrett, Barr wrote, “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” Barr told Variety, at the time, she was furious with Obama’s dealing with Iran from the lens of caring deeply about the struggle for women’s rights in the country. Jarrett, who is Black and Iranian, played a key role in the Iran nuclear deal to keep them from building a nuclear weapon.

Immediately following the post, ABC canceled Barr’s show, various actors and actresses called her out for being a racist and Barr’s career was tainted. Only after the backlash, Barr responded in a YouTube video insisting she didn’t know Jarrett was Black and issuing an apology.

"I thought the bitch was white. Goddammit! I thought the bitch was white! F**k," she shouted in the clip.

Seven years have passed and now Barr has changed her tune about the situation, telling Variety she has no remorse but instead was divinely inspired to send out a hateful message. Prepare to roll your eyes:

“The way I feel about it is that God told me to do what I did, and it was a nuclear bomb. The day of my tweet, over 2 million Americans Googled Valerie Jarrett and the Iran deal. And that was my intent. So, whatever,” she told the magazine. “They were so racist that they thought my tweet said Black people look like monkeys when it was about ‘Planet of the Apes,’ which is a movie about fascism. Never apologize to the Left because they rub that jackboot right in your face in the mud if you apologize.”

As you can expect, folks grew an even more sour taste in their mouth to the actress/comedian.

“No ma’am! He absolutely did NOT,” wrote one Facebook user, in reference to her “God made me do it” explanation.

“Take responsibility for your own bad actions and admit you made a mistake. People can handle the truth better than trying to blame someone else,” wrote another social media user.

Among other comments of folks calling her a “prune” and asking if she was still alive, a lot of folks wrote her off as miserable and not worth giving any more attention to. It’s safe to say she’s got a long way to go (if any) at repairing her image to what it used to be.