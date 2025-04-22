MAGA Darling Roseanne Barr Throws a Scary Threat at Candace Owens and Then This Happens

It looks like things are getting rowdy inside in the MAGA universe. In a shocking turn of events, comedian Roseanne Barr and political commentator Candace Owens are coming after each other, and at least one of them means business.

The two women have resulted to name-calling and violent threats against each other, and the reasons behind the new feud go back further than you think. The beef between Barr and Owens is also turning heads as both women were friendly just a few years ago, with Owens appearing on “The Roseanne Barr Podcast” and even coming to Barr’s house.

But oh...have things changed a lot since 2023. Now, the ladies have entered the ring after Barr took to the “Mislabeled” podcast to call Owens out for her controversial views on zionism. The comedian flat out called Owens a “monster,” before colorfully adding if “I see the b***h, I’ll knock her the f**k out.” Most of the comedian’s issues with Owens stem from previous criticisms of the Jewish community’s role in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

“She’s an Islamist,” Barr declared. “Everything she says is straight out of it… It’s obviously came down to this, she’s taking the Qatari money,” she continued during the podcast. After that, word got back to Owens, and as she does best, the MAGA supporter took to her own podcast.

“Everything is performative,” Owens said. “And Roseanne Barr, you are included in that because she does these things, and she says stuff like that and before it even airs, she always messages me.” Say what you want about Owens, but when someone comes for her, you can expect the controversial conservative to pull up the receipts.

Owens went on to share a DM Barr sent essentially apologizing for the threatening comments. “Well I did it again. This time I was super triggered and made a rather aggressive comment on a podcast about you,” Barr wrote to Owens. “It sounded very insane looking back at their edit, and I wanted to reach out and get ahead of it,” she continued before adding, “Obviously you and I have big disagreements... but I suspect that they’re going to try to make it go viral to pump up their podcast.”

With Barr’s half attempt to make amends with her, Owens told her audience she “respect[s] my elders” and won’t “come at her [Barr] hard.” But here’s where things got dicey. Barr soon took to X defending her apology while also accusing Owens of intentionally cutting part of her apology off before sharing the whole essay with her followers.

And obviously, Owens had to respond to that! “My point was that I had always been kind to you and had always defended you and yet you seem to always publicly trash me and then privately apologize before your attacks airs,” she wrote. “Owens continued saying “I don’t have any hard feelings towards you and I appreciate the now public apology. Wish you well.”



It seems that might be the end of the drama between the two. Barr tweeted out saying she’s “too old for engagement farming drama,” and Owens hasn’t responded since then.

