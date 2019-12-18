'You Will Not Be Going Free Today': Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison

Photo : Bob Levey ( Getty Images )

After antagonizing countless rappers, including allegedly shooting at a member of Trippie Redd’s entourage and putting $20,000 on nemesis Chief Keef’s head, getting knocked for racketeering and a host of other charges; and eventually ratting out his own Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods crew in exchange for leniency, embattled entertainer Tekashi 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, wrote U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer a letter.

Facing 32 years to life, he pleaded for mercy mere days before his sentencing.



“As my sentencing date approaches, I am becoming more and more overwhelmed with emotions. More than anything, I am extremely grateful for this opportunity to express my remorse to you, your Honor, over this situation,” he wrote. “I know that my life will never be the same but hopefully this change will be for the better because beyond all of this, I still consider myself a role model to millions of people as an artist, a celebrity and as a human being. I’m happy that the public was able to witness me dealing with the consequences of my actions because I feel like it sheds a light on what can come from gang affiliation.”



He concluded, “I’m truly sorry for the harm that I’ve caused. If given a second chance, I will not let this Court down and I will dedicate a portion of my life to helping others not make the same mistakes that I’ve made.”



It didn’t work.



On Wednesday, Hernandez was sentenced to 2 years in prison.



At his sentencing, Inner City Press reports that the 23-year-old went to great lengths to paint himself as a victim who deserves redemption. He rambled on about his charitable efforts and how he overcame a tough upbringing and inconceivable odds in order to become an international superstar. He prattled on about how the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods proved themselves to be nothing more than duplicitous hoodlums who engaged in dangerous criminal activity, had sexual relations with the mother of his child, and robbed him of hundreds of thousands of dollars.



But Engelmayer wasn’t trying to hear it.



After a ten minute recess, the judge returned to his seat behind his gavel and came for Hernandez’s jugular.



“I cannot agree with your counsel that time served is appropriate,” Engelmayer said. “In my judgment, your conduct is too violent and selfish to make 13 months reasonable. You will not be going free today.”



He continued, “For the better part of a year, you were part of a violent gang. So that there is no misunderstanding, here is a specific account of those acts.”



And here are the receipts, according to the Inner City Press.



The judge also called out Hernandez’s role in inflaming tensions with rapper Casanova 2x and other artists.



“Before you, the gang didn’t fight with rap entourages. They had no independent interest in going after musicians and their management groups,” Engelmayer said. “You used Nine Trey as a potent means of getting even with your rivals.”



He concluded, “I do not expect you to be tempted to commit violence again. [...] But you were wise to cooperate. Your cooperation will result in years more liberty. [...] For all these reasons you deserve a very substantial reduction, & you will receive [it].”



In addition to serving 24 months behind bars, Hernandez will also be on the hook for five years of supervised release, a total of 300 hours of community service, and a $35,000 fine.

“Mr. Hernandez, the worst part is over. There is a great deal to be admired about you,” the judge said. “You’ve learned a hard lesson here. I wish you very, very well.”