Since we live in a bizarro world in which COVID-19 variants are out here dropping Bad Boy remixes, while former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores spent his Monday morning inexplicably updating his resume, there’s a rather loud section of the internet that can’t help but ask one burning question: How in the hell does New York Giants coach Joe Judge still have a damn job?



Advertisement

Sadly, I don’t have an answer.

But what I do know is that if there’s one play that sums up Judge’s deficiencies as an NFL head coach—for those keeping track, his coaching record currently stands at a putrid 10-23—it’s the time that the Giants called a quarterback sneak on 3rd and 9—from their own four-yard line:

Did I mention this just happened on Sunday?

To be partially fair, injuries have obviously factored into the Giants’ struggles, and I’m sure the franchise wishes that it could kill about half the contracts on its books with dogwood and fire. But at the end of the day, it’s the coaching staff’s job to put the players on the field in a position to succeed. And between orchestrating Daniel Jones’ ghastly demise and surrounding himself with people like Jason Garrett, it’s abundantly clear this man has no business being an NFL coach. Especially when the Giants struggled at the one thing that was supposed to be his specialty: Special teams.



“You guys can write that tonight. Players have to execute. That is their job, right? It is our job to teach them,” Judge sneered after the team embarrassed itself yet again back in November. “It’s their job to go out and execute, but we’ve got to make sure we put them in position to have success. That has to be consistent, by the way. So, you can go ahead and write that down. I’m not going to debate that.”

But perhaps the biggest indictment on Judge’s shortcomings as a leader in both the locker room and on the field comes from his own players, who reportedly are ready to join the fans in petitioning for his removal.

Advertisement

From USA Today:

Following a 22-7 loss to the Washington Football Team on Sunday, FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer reported that players in the Giants’ locker room want Judge gone. “I’ve talked to people inside that locker room—they would like to see a move on from Joe Judge,” Glazer said on the post-game show.

Advertisement

And for those who think that with Black Monday in the rearview, that the Giants missed their golden opportunity to toss Judge out the house like Uncle Phil did Jazz once upon a time, I’ve got some news for you: Dave Gettleman, the destroyer of hopes and dreams who allegedly served as the Giants’ senior vice president and general manager, “resigned” on Monday.

“It was a privilege to serve as the general manager of the New York Giants the last four years and to have spent so many years of my career with this franchise,” he said in a statement. “We obviously have not had the on-the-field success I expected, and that is disappointing. However, I have many fond memories here, including two Super Bowl victories, and I wish the team and organization only the best moving forward. There are many good people here who pour their souls into this organization. I am proud to have worked alongside them.”

Advertisement

You know what that means? That means Gettleman’s trash-ass just gave the Giants an early Valentine’s Day present. Because whoever they hire in his place is absolutely gonna want to hire their own coach.

Now would be a good time to finish creating your Indeed profile, Mr. Judge.