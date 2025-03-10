You Just Won't Believe What's on King Charles’s Music Playlist

Who knew? King Charles III is not just the king of one of the most powerful countries in Europe, he’s also a music buff who has an eccentric taste in a variety of genres.
On Monday, on the debut episode of his Apple Music podcast, “The King’s Music Room,” Charles shared a playlist of 17 songs that he has a deep personal connection to. Even though most of them are artists in the Commonwealth, several of them were surprisingly Black.
Here are the songs he chose from those Black artists
Diana Ross - “Upside Down”
This 1980 single from Diana Ross was the lead single for her self-titled eleventh studio album. It was a worldwide hit that solidified Ross as one of the biggest pop stars in the world at the time.
Beyoncé - “Crazy in Love”
Is Charles III a member of the Beyhive? Not only did he include a Beyoncé cut, he included one of her earlier hit singles that was released more than two decades ago.
Bob Marley - “Could You Be Loved”
Bob Marley is the first of many Jamaican artists that Charles III included on his playlist. This particular track is one of Marley’s most popular.
Grace Jones - “La Vie En Rose”
Charles III went back to Grace Jones’s debut 1977 album, “Portfolio,” to pull this track. It’s a cover of French singer Édith Piaf’s 1945 song of the same name.
Raye - “Love Me Again”
It’s nice to see that Charles III included some contemporary artists on his playlist. This song is from RAYE’s 2020 EP, “Euphoric Sad Songs.”
Daddy Lumba - “Mpempem Do Me”
Charles III also included several African singers on his playlist, including Ghanaian singer Daddy Lumba. This song is from his 2008 project, “Sika.”
Davido - “KANTE”
One of the newest songs on King Charles’s playlist. This track was released on Davido’s 2023 album, “Timeless.”
Miriam Makeba - “The Click Song (Qongqothwane)”
This is an example of King Charles’s eccentric taste in music. Miriam Makeba’s 1960 is a traditional South African song that is often sung at weddings and other celebratory events.
Ruby Turner - “My Country Man”
You may not be able to tell that Ruby Turner is a British Jamaican based on the sound of her voice in this 2015 collaboration with Jools Holland.
Arrow - “Hot Hot Hot”
Maybe King Charles III has some dance moves. This 1983 song from Arrow is straight out of the 1980s and just makes you want to move.