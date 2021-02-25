You Get Some Black Joy! And You Get Some Black Joy! Everybody Black Gets Some Black Joy! Love, The Root

Black joy is unmatched.

We’re near the end of Black History Month, but you know we’re poppin’ the other 11 months of the year, too. So, a joyful trio of The Root staff members Danielle Belton (editor-in-chief), Michael Harriot (senior writer) and I, Tonja Renée Stidhum (staff entertainment writer) decided to spread some joy to carry you through the rest of the year and beyond.

How would each of us explain the concept of Black joy?

“Black joy just means pure freedom,” Belton mused.

“You are unencumbered by being accepted by the rest of the world,” Harriot added .

I concluded: “Black joy is like the intangible version of some Robitussin’ [...] it’s a salve, it’s a healing .”

We all also shared some moments of Black joy such as the sense of community at a typically white-washed event such as the Oscars or being in the presence of church ushers that have been touched by the Holy Ghost.

The point is, we can find joy in almost anything and everything and that’s part of what makes up the concept of Black joy. It’s something we grasp onto especially during these times—because sometimes it’s all we have.

Harriot summed it up best: “We gon’ be good.” *mic drop*