‘You Age Like Trash When You're Racist’: Black Activist Vs. Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners. It Wasn’t a Contest

Screenshot : kgj.brks/ Instagram

So…

We really need to talk about this Black woman who somehow was not charged in multiple homicides after she bodied an entire Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners during a Tuesday meeting.



From Newsweek:



The board’s monthly meeting ended abruptly after a stream of activists, clergy and community groups demanded the board take a vote to remove Rick Smith, the police chief in Kansas City, Missouri. But before it ended, one of those activists, Keiajah Brooks, called out Smith for using photo opportunities with Black children for PR purposes while being complicit in their “oppression and denigration.” Brooks livestreamed her remarks on Instagram, where it has garnered almost 200,000 views. But videos of her speech quickly amassed almost three million views after being posted on Twitter.

I’m actually a little salty at Brooks because I consider myself to be quite the aficionado when it comes to roasting law enforcement as well as old white men in power and their Karen counterparts, but Brooks—the Harriet Tubman of James Baldwins—might just be coming for my job.

“Fair warning, I’m not nice and I don’t seek to be respectable,” Brooks began after removing her hoop earrings in preparation to square up on everybody...or at least that’s what I saw. “I’m not asking y’all for anything ‘cause y’all can’t and won’t be both my savior and my oppressor. I don’t want reform. I want to turn this building into luxury low-cost housing. These would make some really nice apartments.

“Firstly, stop using Black children as photo opportunities ‘cause they’re cute now, but in 10 years, they’re Black male suspects in red shirts and khaki shorts,” she continued as Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” played in the background...or at least that’s what I heard. “Eating cookies and drinking milk with children does not absolve you of your complicity in their oppression and denigration, Rick Smith...’cause Kansas City will spend more on police than education then try to encourage children to feast with their oppressors. Y’all are really weird.”



After blasting officials for characterizing protesters as “radical or home-grown terrorists for not wanting government employees to kill citizens in any instance,” she proceeded to call out apathetic white people and sunken place negroes in the same sentence.



“So I’m not begging anything of soulless white folks and self-preserving Black folks,” she said.



Brooks then did what she set out to do: “Spend the next two minutes reading y’all for filth, something I’m sure nobody has ever done.”



She started by calling former FBI agent Nathan Garrett, “the gentleman in the vomit-colored Men’s Warehouse suit in desperate need of Bosley and a haircut” and a “former FBI agent who exudes white privilege and is the epitome of mediocrity.”



I Stan.



She told the board’s president, Don Wagner, that he had “nothing but pure apathy seeping through the bulging veins of your paper-colored skin” and that “You age like trash when you’re racist and subject others to violence.”



At some point, someone can be heard telling Brooks, “ma’am, your time is up,” but she treated whoever that was like a 2020 presidential debate moderator and just kept on dragging the living shit out of Chief Smith telling him, “You have blood on your hands,” and that “while these idiots hold you on a pedestal, God does not honor injustice and murder.”



She ended her Verzus battle against America (she was talking to Kansas City officials, but I promise this read applies across the nation) by coming through with the gospel.



“Anyways, I’ll leave you soulless, profit-driven, avaricious, greedy, godforsaken humans, including anyone who works in this building, with one Bible verse,” she said. “From the Bible, detailing the life of Jesus. Jesus Christ, who was another unarmed Black man murdered by authorities in the book you Hell-bound people claim to love so much. ‘What does it profit a man to gain the whole world and forfeit its soul?’”

I’m not a believer, but upon hearing this speech I did catch what Black Christians affectionately refer to as the Holy Ghost and I jumped up and started clapping with my tambourine. (I didn’t even own a tambourine prior to the moment I heard the end of Brooks’ speech. The ancestors shipped me one through their Amazon Prime accounts and Black Jesus delivered it to my doorstep right on time.)

Keiajah Brooks, damn...I salute you.