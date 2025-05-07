Yikes! Rapper The Game Just Took a Major L in Bombshell Sexual Battery Lawsuit

After 10 years, rapper The Game has finally come to some sort of conclusion in his sexual battery lawsuit. Unfortunately for him, it’s not a positive one.

Mixtape Docu-Film & The Chi Season 6 Are Our TV Picks This Week CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Mixtape Docu-Film & The Chi Season 6 Are Our TV Picks This Week

Mixtape Docu-Film & The Chi Season 6 Are Our TV Picks This Week CC Share Subtitles Off

English Mixtape Docu-Film & The Chi Season 6 Are Our TV Picks This Week

As we previously told you, back in 2015, Priscilla Rainey— a former contestant on the rapper’s VH1 reality show “She’s Got Game”— sued the rapper over allegations of sexual battery. He was consequently ordered to pay her $7.1 million the following year, but as of July 2024, Rainey had yet to receive a dime. As a result, she tried to collect on what she was owed, going so far as to seize his music label Prolific Records, his music royalties, and more. She also served him papers in an attempt to gain control of his mansion in Calabasas to get a piece of that $7.1 million.

Advertisement

Now, it appears Rainey’s efforts have finally paid off as a California judge approved the sale of his Cali home on Tuesday. And now, all of the proceeds are going toward the aforementioned judgement amount. The home is currently on the market for $4 million, per Complex, which means the “Stunt 101" rapper would still have to fork out an additional $3 million and some change.

Advertisement

However, if we’re going by one of his initial responses to the suit years ago, then there’s a slim chance he won’t willingly dish out those additional funds.

Advertisement

“Don’t be fooled by these accusations or the dollar amount in the headlines cause I put that on my favorite aunties poodle this broad ain’t gettin shit!” he wrote in an Instagram post in 2016. “Every girl on that show will tell u I never touched this chick or ever desired to be anywhere near her.”

Despite his denial of wrongdoing and best efforts, it looks like he’ll have no choice but to “start from scratch” and find a new place to live and figure how he’s going to pay the rest of what Rainey’s owed.