Yet Another Far-Right Extremist Has Been Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Violence Against Pretty Much Everyone

I can’t even lie, I’m a bit surprised at Trump supporters inability to act like they’ve been here before. I know for damn sure this is not the first, second, or even third time these folks have been in the loser’s circle, yet, that doesn’t stop people like Brian Maiorana from allegedly threatening large-scale violence to express disappointment in the election results.



The Washington Post reports that Maiorana, a Staten Island resident, was arrested by federal agents on Tuesday on charges of making threatening interstate communications. Maiorana is a convicted sex offender, and despite being banned from owning guns, federal agents say they found a pistol, taser, and crossbow in his home. They had been monitoring Maiorana since September, as he frequently made violent, threatening posts on an unnamed social media platform.

“Its [sic] come to the point where pipe bombs need to be thrown into these mobs of … protesters,” he wrote on Oct. 19, according to a criminal complaint. Following the results of the election, Maiorana’s posts only intensified.

On Sunday, the day after it was projected that Joe Biden would be next president of the United States, Maiorana allegedly wrote “All right thinking people need to hit the streets while these scumbags are celebrating and start blowing them away.”

He didn’t just leave it at that; he also referenced “The Turner Diaries,” a manifesto for right-wing extremism that influenced the Oklahoma City bombers back in the ‘90s. “We blow up the FBI building for real,” Maiorana allegedly wrote on Sunday. He also added an anti-Semitic threat against Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), calling him “the Jew Senator from Jew York.”

God, you just know he really thought he was doing something with that last post.



So, I have two questions. First, does he not know the feds are monitoring pretty much everything these days? Second, why would you talk about blowing up the FBI, on the goddamn internet? You are basically asking to catch a case at that point.



“The Department of Justice will not stand idly by when people like the defendant allegedly threaten to kill elected officials, lawful protesters and law enforcement simply because of animus towards the outcome of an election,” Seth D. DuCharme, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement.



According to the New York Times, his posts continued in intensity and frequency up until the time of his arrest, with him writing on Monday, “The carnage needs to come in the form of extermination of anyone that claims to be a democrat.” Maiorana also frequently posted to a militia message board under the handle “Proud Patriot Sailor.” His posts included declarations that he had purchased weapon parts, “to start manufacturing implements of war.”



Court documents show he wasn’t lying either, as his bank records reveal he had purchased parts to build semi-automatic weapons as recently as July.

“Americans have a constitutional right to voice their opinions, but this Office will not tolerate violence or threats of violence used to intimidate others with whom they disagree,” DuCharme said.



Maiorana isn’t the only person to fuck their whole life up after being in their feelings over the election results. A police chief in Arkansas was recently forced to resign after it was found he posted calls for violence against “Marxist democrats” on social media.