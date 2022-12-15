Call us curvy, thick, voluptuous or stacked, Black women are known for our curves. And while those curves are damn sexy, if I do say so myself, it can be really hard to find clothes to fit them – especially jeans.

If you have a smaller waist, fuller hips and anything happening in the backyard, finding jeans that don’t leave you with a massive gap in the waist can feel like a chore. And ain’t nobody got time for that. So to save you a little time and a lot of frustration in the fitting room, we rounded up some of our favorite jeans that are flattering to our figures. Got a favorite pair we missed? Share the love in the comments. We could use all the help we can get.

Old Navy Low-Rise Rockstar Super Skinny

If you’re looking for great jeans at a low price, you can’t beat Old Navy. And their Low-Rise Rockstar Skinny Jeans are at the top of our list. This universally flattering skinny sits low on the waist and has just the right amount of stretch. They’re regularly priced at $34.99. But because Old Navy always has a sale going on, you’re guaranteed to get them at a great price.



American Eagle Super High-Waisted Jegging

The Super High-Waisted Jegging from American Eagle is a staff favorite at The Root, which I would say is a pretty good focus group. Even though they hug your curves, they’re super stretchy, so you can wear them all day.



American Eagle Curvy Mom Jean

Don’t let the name fool you, this Mom Jean from American Eagle is actually pretty fly. It has a flattering silhouette with extra room in the hip and thigh. And we love that they fit true to size, so you don’t have to worry about sizing up or down.



Good American - Good Classic Boot Super Compression

If anyone knows how to dress a curvy figure, it’s Khloe Kardashian. And these Classic boot cut jeans from her Good American brand are perfect for curvy girls who want a break from skinny jeans. They have a good amount of stretch and are designed to make you look like you have legs for days. And we love the adjustable front buttons that work with practically every waistline.

Madewell - Petite Curvy Perfect Vintage Jean

If you’re curvy and petite, Madewell’s Petite Curvy Perfect Vintage Jean is everything. Made with girls under 5'4"in mind, it has a narrow waist and plenty of room in the hips and thighs. And the tapered leg looks great with flats and sneakers.

