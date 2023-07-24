No Lie, Black Folks Do Win the Lottery

I’m not gonna lie. I had high hopes when I saw a Black woman on the news claiming to be the latest winner of the massive $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot. But those hopes quickly faded as The Daily Mail learned that the woman was not a winner, but actually a “fraud” who “just wanted to get on the news.”



Advertisement

So we decided to look back at some of the real Black lottery winners over the years. And while they don’t always have happy endings, their stories serve as a lesson that money doesn’t always buy happiness.