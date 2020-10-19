Yamiche Alcindor Reflects on the Late Congressman John Lewis' Lasting Impact

“I get emotional just thinking about the fact that [John Lewis] in his last days still had advice, still had something to give to us.” — ﻿Yamiche Alcindor, Journalist, 2020 The Root 100 Honoree

Yamiche Alcindor holds the late civil rights titan John Lewis in high regard.

That’s why the PBS NewsHour White House correspondent and The Root 100 honoree was especially moved when she first read the congressman’s posthumously published New York Times opinion piece where he called for enthusiastic voter participation and getting into “good trouble.”

“The idea that John Lewis—who was dying of cancer, who had done so much, who had been beaten on the Edmund Pettus Bridge, who had pushed for voting rights—but he still was thinking about us, all the people in America who are looking at him for guidance,” said Alcindor.

Alcindor shares why she believes Lewis’ column is the Blackest moment of 2020 in the video above. Check it out.