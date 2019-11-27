Have you ever known a person who just lies for no reason? Like, they stay making stuff up all the time just for the sake of talking and conversation? Their stories have little basis in reality; they just want to get one off, and to do that, they make up whatever details they need to in order for the story to sound good.

That person, ladies and gentlemen, is the alleged “president” of the United States, Donald Trump.

Donald Trump has not met a lie he didn’t get along with. He has not met a half truth he was unwilling to let fall from his lips. His penchant for exaggeration and complete and total hyperbole is well-documented.

They have a word in Spanish for people like Donald Trump; that word is mentiroso. It means liar. Donald Trump is a liar.

In his latest attempt at gassing himself up via lies and stories he’s made up in his own head, Business Insider reports that Trump told a crowd of people at a rally in Sunrise, Fla., Tuesday night that there is a contingent of “liberals” who want to change the name of the Thanksgiving holiday.

As is the norm with his big gigantic lies, he offered no evidence of his claim and no details as to what these so-called “liberals” wanted to replace the name Thanksgiving with. He simply asserted it as fact and then used that as a talking point to gas himself up, as usual.

“You know, some people want to change the name Thanksgiving,” he said. “They don’t want to use the term ‘Thanksgiving.’”

He told the crowd “we’re not changing it” and added “We’re going to have do a little work on Thanksgiving.”

“People have different ideas why it shouldn’t be called Thanksgiving,” he continued. “But everybody in this room, I know, loves the name Thanksgiving, and we’re not changing it.”

What in the straw man argument hell is this? I’m willing to bet no one has said they didn’t like the name Thanksgiving or wanted to change it, but here your man go using it to inflate his own ego.

Trump went on to take credit for people saying “Merry Christmas” as opposed to the more generic “Happy Holidays.” As BI notes, when Trump campaigned in 2016, he hitched his wagon to the horse that called wishing people “Happy Holidays” instead of “Merry Christmas” a “war on Christmas,” and he promised to change that when he got in office—because that’s exactly what the president of our nation should be thinking about and working on while in office. He later claimed credit for “fixing” the issue.

“And that was true also with Christmas, but now everybody’s using Christmas again,” Trump crowed at the Florida crowd Tuesday. “Remember I said that?”

Another straw man argument. Public Policy Polling released a survey in 2016 that revealed 80 percent of Americans don’t give a fuck whether you say “Happy Holidays” or not. And as BI notes, Ivanka Trump herself as well as several Trump-owned businesses have used the phrase “Happy Holidays” since he has been president.

In summation, your “president” is an old ass goofy liar who has a mouth that is shaped like an anus.

No wonder he is so full of shit.