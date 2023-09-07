WTF: White Teen Called Black Child ‘George Floyd’ While Allegedly Trying To Drown Him

The hate crimes against Black people are unfortunately continuing to stack up this year. So much so that it’s affecting even the youngest members of the community.

Nearly two months ago a pair of minors, one Black and one White, were seen pushing each other into the water at Goose Pond in Massachusetts. While it sounds innocent, it was far from it.

The alleged Black victim claimed that the pushing match was a fight for his life, saying that the 14-year-old White teenager repeatedly dunked him in the water, laughed at him, called him the N-word, and referred to him as “George Floyd,” according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office.

More from the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office:

Prior to entering the water, the victim put on his life jacket and informed the other juveniles that he could not swim. The Juvenile defendant, other juvenile, and victim entered the water together. Once in the water the juvenile defendant proceeded to pull on the victim’s life jacket and submerged him underwater 4 to 5 times, causing the victim breathing distress. The third juvenile laughed at the victim during the attempted drowning and referred to the victim as “George Floyd”. The attack continued as the juvenile defendant swam underneath the victim and attempted to grab his feet. To again pull the victim underwater. The incident concluded when the victim started yelling for someone on the beach to help. A bystander entered the water and intervened assisting the victim to the shore.

The 14-year-old White teen was indicted by a jury on Wednesday on charges of attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon for the incident. He is due back in court on Sept. 13, according to NBC Boston.



He is being tried as a youthful offender, meaning it is the prosecution’s decision to seek an adult sentence for minors between the ages of 14 and 17 who are charged with a felony crime