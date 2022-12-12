In today’s episode of what the hell is wrong with people, a man woke up and decided he was going to horrifically murder a random Uber driver who he’d never met before no matter their age, gender or ethnicity.

Yolanda Dillion, a 54-year-old fiscal analyst for the New Orleans Police Department, worked as an Uber driver on the side. On Thursday, expecting a normal day of picking up and driving passengers to their preferred destinations , she accepted a request from a passenger who wanted to be taken from New Orleans to a motel in Harvey, La., where they were staying . When Dillion arrived at the destination, she expected the passenger to leave so she could continue on with her day, according to The Washington Post.

Instead, the passenger in the backseat repeatedly stabbed Dillion to death, took a video of the incident, left the knife at the scene and returned to his motel room like nothing happened, leaving the fiscal analyst to bleed to death.

According to The Washington Post, the passenger in that ride was 29-year-old Brandon Jacobs and he has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing the beloved NOPD employee who was not doing anything more than earning some extra cash as an Uber driver.

In a press conference, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto III said Jacobs and Dillion did not have any other prior interactions and the fatal car ride was the first time they’d ever met. In other words, Jacobs killed a random woman he never met in his life.

Lopinto also revealed that Jacobs confessed that he woke up on Thursday, decided that day he was going to kill someone and then went on and did it.

More from the Washington Post:

At first, Jacobs planned to hail an Uber ride at the Travelodge where he was staying, go along for the ride to New Orleans and then kill that driver, Lopinto said Friday. Realizing that would leave him in need of a ride back to the motel, he allegedly decided to wait to kill the second driver at the end of the return trip.

Lopinto also detailed the answer Jacobs gave when he was asked by police how he picked Dillion as his victim. He said, “When we asked him specifically, ‘How did you pick her?’ his response was, ‘I didn’t pick her. Uber picked her,’ meaning that she was the random person that picked him up that day.”

Remember when I mentioned earlier that Jacobs took a video of the incident? Apparently he posted the video of Dillion dying on Facebook for all his “friends” to see, according to Lopinto. However, police eventually contacted the social media company and had the post taken down.

This news is just another awful reminder of how straight up evil some human beings can be. They don’t need a reason, or a motive, they just want to ruin another person’s life in the worst way possible.

This woman was beloved by her family, coworkers and fellow churchgoers, which included accomplished actor Wendell Pierce, who mourned Dillion on Twitter.

