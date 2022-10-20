Add a slap-your-forehead emoji for this one. Ever found yourself in a situation where you accidentally sent someone money that you didn’t mean to? I know it’s happened to me plenty of times where I accidentally sent a friend or a family member $20 or $50. It’s a mistake, it happens; but some mistakes can turn out to be worse than others

On Wednesday, Young Joc admitted to the world on social media that he accidentally sent a stranger $1800 through Zelle, an app that allows you to send money electronically.

On Instagram, the Atlanta rapper shared a screenshot of text messages he sent to the mystery person who received the cash prize. In the messages, you can see he wrote, “Hi can you please return the $1,800 that I mistakenly sent to you account via Zelle. I don’t know you nor do you know me. Please do the right thing. God has a bigger blessing for you……. I know you’ve blocked my number and that’s ok I just need the $1,800 that was sent to your account via Zelle.”

Ouch, that’s tough. Not only did you accidentally send a mystery person $1800; but now they’ve blocked you and are not responding to your text messages. Looks like Young Joc is going to have to hold on to that L.



In the caption, Joc shared to his followers, “So I sent them a Zelle by mistake and they won’t return my money…. can y’all please call/text them and ask them to return my lil change?” He then included the telephone number, which of course we won’t do.

There still hasn’t been an update from the “It’s Goin’ Down” rapper if the money has been sent back.

What would you do if you were the mystery person that all of a sudden saw $1800 hit their bank account? For me, I’d probably send it back. Don’t get me wrong, I’d understand if another person decided to keep it, but for me, I just wouldn’t want to be caught up in a situation like that.

What if he calls the police? He has your phone number so they could easily track you down. What if you accidentally sent a stranger some money, you’d want them to send it back right?

I just feel like you get what you give, and I personally can’t live with the thought that I just took $1800 out of someone’s pocket, even if it was by accident. But, I understand if others disagree with me.