WTF Is Joe Biden Talking About?: Former Vice President Goes on The View, Claims Coronavirus Cure Will Make the Problem Worse

If I told you that there was a man, a white man, an older white man running for president that lied and said all kinds of random shit and physically wanted to fight people and used phrases like “lily livered” and “fisticuffs” and “malarkey,” you would tell me that surely that man was already in office.



I would then surprise you by telling you the man I’m talking about is former Vice President Joe Biden.

Since Biden threw his Sherlock Holmes-styled cap into the Democratic presidential nominee ring, I’ve been yelling at the top of my lungs that this man is a JV version of President Trump. I mean, he’s not overtly racist or misogynistic, but come on, this man doesn’t know his ass from his front teeth. Have you listened to Joe during these debates? There is always a chance he’s going to go off on a tangent that may or may not even make sense, and this is our best hope to take down Trump?

After major criticism of Biden’s absence during the growing coronavirus crisis, his folks set him up with a few at-home video hits to get his voice into the mix. That might have been a bad look since this was one of Biden’s off days.

Fresh off an online appearance in which he waved off his first point about the pandemic as his teleprompter allegedly malfunctioned, Biden came to The View seeking redemption. He appeared via satellite to reveal how he would handle the current coronavirus crisis. He did offer one gem in response to Sara Haines’s question on whether businesses should reopen very soon. “Are you at all concerned, as Trump said, that we cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself?” Haines asked. Biden noted in his reply that the COVID-19 cure “will make the problem worse, no matter what.”

Because no one on The View is known for their hard-hitting journalism credentials, no one on the show said, “I’m sorry Mr. former vice president but what in the fuck are you talking about?”

I mean, Biden literally just said that the cure of the coronavirus was worse than the problem and no one asked him a followup question. All of America is wondering what the fuck Biden was talking about, and many took to Twitter to try and figure it out.

But that wasn’t it. Biden also did a news hit with MSNBC on the same day in which he started a sentence and just gave up in the middle like he didn’t care anymore.



It was then noted that Biden had canceled the rest of his news interviews for the remainder of the day: