Wow! You Won't Believe How Will Smith Addresses Chris Rock and That Infamous Oscars Slap on His New Album

Y’all wanted the Fresh Prince out of retirement, and now he’s back with a vengeance! After 20 years since dropping his last solo project, rapper turned actor, turned rapper again Will Smith just dropped his album, “Based on a True Story.”

Vivica A. Fox Talks The Interrogation Room, Iconic Roles, & Where She'd Hide A Body CC Share Subtitles Off

English Vivica A. Fox On The Interrogation Room, Iconic Roles, & Where She'd Hide A Body

But before fans could fully indulge in Smith’s new music, the “I, Robot” actor had plenty to get off his chest in the intro track, “Int. Barbershop-Day” featuring DJ Jazzy Jeff and comedian B. Simone. He opens the song saying “Will Smith is canceled,” and with an introduction like that, you already know Smith was about to spill some tea.

Advertisement

He reflected on the infamous Chris Rock slap and what he’s feeling three years later. As The Root previously reported, many still haven’t forgiven Smith for the slap heard ‘round the world, and it’s clearly still weighing on the Oscar winner. That’s why he’s putting it in the music.

Advertisement

The intro song is a flurry of barbershop chatter with Smith, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and Simone all taking turns rapping about ongoing rumors surrounding the star. “Who the f**k Will Smith think he is?/ I ain’t never gone forgive him for that stuff he did,” the song raps. But the Oscars slap quickly becomes a focal point when Smith raps “I heard he down bad / I heard he won the Oscar but had to give it back / And you know they only made him do that s**t because he’s Black.”

Will Smith - Int Barbershop - Day ft Jazzy Jeff & B. Simone (Lyric Video)

For the record, Smith didn’t return his Oscar— which he won moments after slapping Rock. Instead, the Academy opted to ban Smith for 10 years. The “Hitch” star has since come out saying he respects the decision, according to an interview he did with AP News. “I am looking to be the best human I can possibly,” he told the outlet when asked if he will appeal the ban. “And I’m gonna take what I get with that.”

Advertisement

But back to the song! Smith also mentioned his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. He raps “You wish you had a Jada Pinkett next to you / Him and Jada both crazy - girl, what you talking ‘bout / You better keep his wife’s name out of your mouth,” in direct reference to Smith’s verbal warning to Rock that night.

Will Smith comments on 10-year ban from the Oscars

It’s clear Smith put a lot of hard work into the project. In preparation for his official return to the music industry, he reportedly got advice from Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar on how to approach this new era.

Advertisement

In fact, the title of the album came from the conversation he had with Hov. “He was like, ‘You gotta say what’s true for you and you’ll be looking at the younger rappers and you’ll want that to be true to you, but you don’t live like that,’” Smith said during an interview. “‘Be true to your story. Tell your story.’ And that’s where I got the ‘Based on a True Story—’ from Jay,” he admitted.

On a similar note, Lamar told Smith “‘Man, just say that shit you always been f—ing scared to say,’” the actor continued. Just like Lamar and Jay, Smith is a hip-hop icon. And his return to the genre— just in time for the warm weather, might we add— is proof he never lost his skills!