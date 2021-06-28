Would Lil' Kim Proceed in a Verzuz Battle Against Nicki Minaj? Yes Indeed!

Lil’ Kim attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California; Nicki Minaj attends the 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards on November 6, 2017 in New York City, New York. Photo : Paras Griffin for /Dimitrios Kambouris/ ( Getty Images )

Somebody get Swizz and Tim on the phone!



On Sunday night, Lil’ Kim revealed who she’d love to do a Verzuz battle with—and it’s none other than Nicki Minaj. Per Complex, the Queen Bee spilled the tea during a pre-show interview with DJ Envy on the red carpet just before this year’s BET Awards.

“Now I have to ask, not gonna say who against, but would you do a Verzuz?,” The Breakfast Club host asked. “Yes,” Lil’ Kim answered quickly. “Is there anybody you’d do it against or are you just ready for anybody?,” DJ Envy then asked.

“Nicki,” Lil’ Kim replied.

Verzuz people, y’all hear that? Give her what she wants!

As expected, the internet went all the way up at the mere thought and mention of seeing these two MCs go head-to-head. Given their “beef” in the past and subsequent move past it, it would definitely be more than entertaining to see how they’d interact now.

It’s also important to note here that nearly all the female Verzuz battles have continued to see record-breaking numbers, a trend that was kicked off by Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, with Brandy vs. Monica, and Patti LaBelle vs. Gladys Knight following similar paths. Eve vs. Trina also performed well a few weeks back, due largely in part to the nostalgic appeal for most listeners. If you needed further proof of that, this past weekend’s Soulja Boy vs. Bow Wow battle saw over 500k views (even though it was just a two-hour show that saw Souljah play more repeats of hits than an actual song-for-song battle against Bow Weezy. But I digress.)

I do feel like a few of the aforementioned users though: Nicki and Lil’ Kim come from two different generations, so I’m not sure if this matchup makes too much sense given that fact. But Nicki does have about 50-leven rap alter egos, so maybe there’s one she could tap into to make it feel a bit more equal.