We Outside at the 2021 BET Awards!

JT and Yung Miami of City Girls performs onstage at the BET Awards 2021 on June 27, 2021. Photo : Bennett Raglin ( Getty Images )

Remember when I attended the BET Awards last year from the comfort of my home just like everyone else? Well this year, we’re back to regularly scheduled programming folks—WE OUTSIDE! That’s right, I had a seat right at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Talk about night and day!

Before attending the show, I covered the red carpet—you should see footage from that soon, but I just want to note right now that I hope this socially distanced red carpet becomes the norm instead of the sardine can we used to emulate pre-COVID.

Anyway, let’s get to the show highlights!

It’s Some Hosts in This House

OK, it was just one host, but Taraji P. Henson played many personas as she was all about celebrating our Black queens. It was fitting because the theme of the night was “Year of the Black Woman”—and Taraji leaned all the way into that! Not only did she literally give flowers to the notable women in the audience such as Issa Rae and Rep. Maxine Waters, but she also dressed in several costumes throughout the night, paying homage to ladies such as Erykah Badu and Tina Turner. Plus, I really appreciated when she gave some love to the Black TikTok creators, especially given their current strike.



WAP = Wild Ass Performances

Now y’all know I gotta lead with the fact Cardi B was bopping around the stage with a whole ass child (likely also bopping) in her uterus! Yup, Cardi B did a Beyoncé and announced she was pregnant with baby number 2 via performance. Y’all—coming from someone who was in the building, the crowd went WILD. Of course, Cardi is no stranger to that performing-whilst-pregnant life.

Lil Nas X took us back to the Egyptian set of Michael Jackson’s “Remember the Time” with his “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)“ performance, complete with some of the choreography from the iconic 1991 video. Oh, and it looked like he had a lot of fun:

H.E.R. went full rockstar, while Jasmine Sullivan and Ari Lennox (WITH Rep. Waters) told some soulfully sexy Heaux Tales.

Queen Latifah’s Lifetime Achievement Award meant we got a fire medley of “Ladies First” and “U.N.I.T.Y.” with Lil Kim, MC Lyte, Rapsody and Monie Love.

Following the In Memoriam segment, the Ruff Ryders, Swizz Beatz, Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Griselda, Lil Buck and Jon, The Lox and Michael K. Williams all took the stage to close out the show with an electric tribute to the late DMX. Some of the songs included, “Slipping,” “Where the Hood At?,” “Party Up,” “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” and more.

Megan Thee Winner

Overall, it was Megan Thee Stallion who showed up onstage to accept an award most often during the broadcast show. Each acceptance speech was super cute and a reminder as to why she’s our fave. During the night, she reiterated that she’s a “girl’s girl” and was super happy to know that “WAP” was so universally beloved (yes, even at the White House) and concluded, “everybody got that WAP.”

The complete list of winners at the 2021 BET Awards is below:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan

BEST COLLABORATION

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”



BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

H.E.R.

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST



Chris Brown



BEST NEW ARTIST



Giveon

BEST GROUP

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic



VIEWER’S CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT



Bree Runway (UK)



VIEWER’S CHOICE



Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé “Savage Remix”



BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST



Megan Thee Stallion



BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST



Lil Baby



DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD



Kirk Franklin - “Strong God”



BET HER AWARD



SZA – “Good Days”



BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT



Burna Boy (Nigeria)



VIDEO OF THE YEAR



Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”



VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR



Bruno Mars and Florent Déchard



BEST MOVIE



Judas and the Black Messiah



BEST ACTRESS



Andra Day



BEST ACTOR



Chadwick Boseman



YOUNGSTARS AWARD



Marsai Martin



SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR



Naomi Osaka



SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR



LeBron James

