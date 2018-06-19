Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

So apparently, police in North Carolina did not arrest, shoot, throw to the ground, choke, or lay one (trigger-happy) finger on a woman who broke a window—at an airport—that’s right, an airport—because she was upset her flight was canceled.



How much you got on “she’s white”?

According to the WBTV, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Monday that 24-year-old Kathy Irene Albright broke the window near a valet parking station at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. And, based on a photo from WBTV, it was one of the floor-to-ceiling joints.

After doing the damage, Albright went about her business, walking away. When local police caught up with her, via surveillance footage, Albright was cited for damage to property.

Cited.

Cited—I do believe meaning, not arrested. Cited meaning you have to come back to court at a later date. Cited meaning neither humiliated nor accosted. That chick went off in an airport and destroyed some shit. And was cited.

Police say Albright went berserk after her flight was canceled. According to the news report:

American Airlines said its PSA Airlines carrier canceled 275 flights last Thursday and around 400 flights last Friday because of a technical issue. Travel through Charlotte-Douglas International Airport has been particularly affected, where nearly half of PSA’s Friday flights were canceled.

To the young woman who was not even arrested for breaking property in an airport of all places, God bless you. And to the police who perhaps treated a woman at her wit’s end with a modicum of respect and even compassion, hats off to you, too.

Yet, I am almost certain that the woman in question was neither a black, Latinx, Arab nor Indian woman because I see that so much of what goes for criminal justice today is colored by a racial lens conferring guilt or innocence.

And so, I can’t help but wonder: 1) if this woman was white, and 2) what would’ve happened if she weren’t.