I’m sorry. Did you think that just because the WNBA season is over, I was done talking about women’s basketball? I will never be done shouting out these amazing athletes.



For women’s basketball stars, playing overseas during the WNBA offseason is where they make their real money. However, the wrongful detainment of Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have led the majority of the league to pass on playing in the country where they traditionally get paid the most.

“Honestly my time in Russia has been wonderful, but especially with BG still wrongfully detained there, nobody’s going to go there until she’s home,” Seattle Storm superstar Breanna Stewart told ESPN. “I think that, you know, now, people want to go overseas and if the money is not much different, they want to be in a better place.”

As such, Stewart and 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones will play in Turkey this year, while 2022 Rookie of the Year Rhyne Howard will make her overseas debut in Italy. None of the players who competed in Russia last season are returning this year.

“Everyone’s going to be a bit cautious seeing as this situation is happening,” Howard said.

However, before decisions about overseas play can become final, Team USA has business to handle at the 2022 FIBA World Cup in Sydney, Australia. Per NBC Sports, with many of its gold medal-winning team from the Tokyo Olympics returning, the United States is favored to win its fourth straight title and 11th overall.

Fresh off winning the 2022 WNBA championship, current MVP A’ja Wilson, Finals MVP Chelsea Gray and teammate Kelsey Plum will play alongside the Connecticut Sun’s triple-double machine Alyssa Thomas. They will be joined by Stewart, her Seattle teammate Jewell Loyd and New York Liberty standout Sabrina Ionescu.

Since the tournament is in Australia, that means the games will stream live in the U.S. on ESPN+ in the evenings. Team USA begins preliminary round play against Belgium on Thursday morning in Sydney, but it airs on Wednesday evening at 9:30 p.m. ET.

U.S. women’s basketball roster for 2022 FIBA World Cup:

Ariel Atkins - Guard - Washington Mystics

Shakira Austin - Forward/Center - Washington Mystics

Kahleah Copper - Guard/Forward - Chicago Sky

Chelsea Gray - Guard - Las Vegas Aces

Sabrina Ionescu - Guard - New York Liberty

Brionna Jones - Center - Connecticut Sun

Betnijah Laney - Guard/Forward - New York Liberty

Jewell Loyd - Guard - Seattle Storm

Kelsey Plum — - Guard - Las Vegas Aces

Breanna Stewart - Forward - Seattle Storm

Alyssa Thomas - Forward - Connecticut Sun

A’ja Wilson - Forward - Las Vegas Aces

Coaching Staff:

Head coach: Cheryl Reeve - Minnesota Lynx

Assistant: Mike Thibault - Washington Mystics

Assistant: Kara Lawson - Duke

Assistant: Joni Taylor - Texas A&M

Team USA Preliminary Round Schedule: