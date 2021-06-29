WNBA Legend Maya Moore to Receive Arthur Ashe Courage Award at 2021 ESPYS

Photo : Nicholas Hunt ( Getty Images )

After pressing pause on her WNBA career so that she could devote herself full-time to prison reform advocacy, 2020 The Root 100 honoree Maya Moore is being recognized for her commitment to the cause.

At this year’s ESPY Awards, the former Minnesota Lynx forward will be honored with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for her nearly life-long commitment to criminal justice reform. Yes, we’ve all heard about how Moore formed the social action campaign “Win with Justice” and was able to successfully get the conviction of her now-husband, Jonathan Irons, overturned after he was wrongly convicted of burglary and assault and sentenced to 50 years in prison, but Moore has been about this life for a loooooooong time and is finally getting her much-deserved flowers.

“I’m so honored to be able to continue to share this powerful story with the world by receiving the Arthur Ashe Courage Award,” Moore said in a statement provided to The Root. “In the face of injustice, the courage to care about justice, human dignity and freedom is now able to be celebrated in this momentous way and I’m so happy for Jonathan and all who helped contribute to this victory!”



“Maya’s courage lies not just in her decision to step away from a basketball career full of unprecedented success,” Rob King, senior vice president and editor-at-large of ESPN Content, said in a statement provided to The Root. “Instead, her commitment to live a life unerringly devoted to faith, family and justice sets a shining example for anyone seeking their own path toward having a real and lasting impact on the world. We’re so honored to celebrate her with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.”



Previously, the Arthur Ashe Courage Award has recognized luminaries such as Muhammad Ali, Bill Russell, and Nelson Mandela for using sports as a conduit to impact the world in indelible ways, and the annual award has gone on to become one of the most prestigious awards in sports since it’s debut in 1993.



Congrats to Maya for being recognized for her commitment to the cause, and be sure to tune in to the 2021 ESPYS on July 10 at 8 p.m. ET.



