Damn! I thought Wiz Khalifa was just the chill guy that smokes weed and raps. Apparently not.

During a concert in Los Angeles over the weekend, the Pittsburgh rapper absolutely lost it, going off on two DJs who were helping with the shop. Those DJs were DJ Mike Danger and MC Tron.

In the clip, you can see Khalifa screaming at both of them and was very unhappy that they were not playing any songs from his latest album Multiverse, which was released on Friday, July 29.

In the video, you can hear Khalifa saying, “Bitch ass nigga, if you wanna fight, nigga we can do it. Y’all niggas suck, don’t hug me bitch. Y’all niggas suck. Play my new shit nigga, play it nigga, play ‘Bad Ass Bitches.’ Y’all are horrible DJs. I came here tonight to promote for y’all and have a good ass time and have a great time, but you know what I’m not gonna do?”

He continued, “I’m not gonna sit here and let these hoe ass niggas act like this shit is acceptable. I’m a real ass niggas dawg. My album just came out today. My album just came out today, play my new shit dawg.”

Whew. Damn Wiz. I understand that you wanted your new stuff played but did it really warrant a reaction like that? Others in the DJ community issued responses on social media criticizing Khalifa’s behavior. Well-known DJ Swift took to Instagram to issue a lengthy response and condemn the rapper’s “entitlement.”



In the post he wrote, “The arrogance from @wizkhalifa towards the house DJs in this video encapsulates the puffed up sense of importance from a lot of you rappers,” he wrote. “I don’t know what it is about holding a microphone to your mouth that gives rappers like @wizkhalifa a sense of grandiosity but let me be the first one to say, I’ve sat behind the scenes with many of y’all and I see right through the act. Most of y’all are insecure, can’t fight and none of y’all are killers, that’s for sure!”

He continued, “With the recent awareness surrounding Mental Health, I’d be interested in reading a study comparing the level of mental illness among rappers like @wizkhalifa versus their DJ counterparts. I’d bet my savings account rappers like @wizkhalifa would win that battle!”

He ended by saying, “Rappers like @wizkhalifa have this false sense of entitlement. They require more admiration from fans than these IG models. It’s insane!”

We’ll see if Wiz Khalifa’s response is just as heated as his response to the DJs not playing his new music.