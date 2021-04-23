Wiz Khalifa Becomes Co-Owner of Professional Fighters League: 'Hard Work and Sacrifice Pays Off'

Image : Professional Fighters League

Beating the dog shit out of people has proven to be a lucrative business venture since the dawn of time. So what better way to improve upon his reported $45 million net worth than for Wiz Khalifa to become part-owner of one of the fastest-growing fight leagues in the world?

Advertisement

On Thursday, the Professional Fighters League announced that the same man who gave us Kush & Orange Juice and helped introduce Big K.R.I.T. to the masses has joined an ownership group that includes the likes of Kevin Hart and the man who cursed us all with President Twitter Fingers, Mark Burnett.

However, unlike most people with an exorbitant amount of money, Khalifa not only has a financial stake in the league, but he’ll also serve in an advisory role. That includes collaborating with PFL on music integration, content creation, and lifestyle apparel.

It also apparently includes shooting promotional videos like this:

“I’m so proud to join forces with the Professional Fighters League,” the Grammy-nominated rapper said in a statement. “I’ve been doing MMA training for years now, and am also the biggest MMA fan—to be able to bring my expertise and vision to the sport is super exciting and I can’t wait for the action to get started on April 23.”

Speaking of April 23, that’s when PFL will officially kick off its season with an explosive bout between Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis and Clay Collard on ESPN2, ESPN3, and ESPN+. And for those wondering when nine-time world champion boxer Claressa Shields will be making her highly-anticipated debut in mixed martial arts, she’ll be throwing hands with Brittney Elkin on June 10. So it sounds like Wiz picked the opportune time to come on board and definitely has the popularity to help take this blossoming league to the next level.

Advertisement

“I’m excited to welcome Wiz Khalifa to the PFL’s ownership group and partner with such a gifted global music and cultural icon,” Peter Murray, PFL’s CEO, said in a statement. “Wiz will play an active role in shaping and amplifying the voice of the PFL brand and how it resonates with the 550 million fans around the world.”



We love to see it.