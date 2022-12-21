As if the details of the day that Megan Thee Stallion was allegedly shot couldn’t get any worse, they just did.

A witness named Sean Kelly, who is a resident of the Hollywood Hills area where the incident took place, is also the man who called 911 around 4:00 a.m. after being a woken from his sleep due to the disturbance. In his statement, he chillingly shared that he first saw Megan Thee Stallion and her ex-friend, Kelsey Harris, pulling each other’s hair and hitting one another. S oon after, the car’s driver and Tory Lanez joined the fight, he testified, ganging up on Megan Thee Stallion. Kelly was on his phone, watching the fight and said , “It appeared to me when I was on the phone that they were trying to kill her. ”

When questioned about the gun and the moment the “Body” rapper was allegedly shot, the witness gave some seemingly conflicting details. Kelly recounted that he saw the first gun muzzle flashes between the women, well before Lanez exited the car . After Lanez got out of the car, Kelly says he saw more gun flashes. He claims that he didn’t see Lanez grab the gun, but later saw his arms outstretched. Kelly testified that he was confident that it was a woman who shot first into the car. His answers, however, contradicted themselves as both sides questioned him on the stand.

Kelly told the jury that, during the incident, Lanez was hurling insults and cursing: “He was going crazy. He was really agitated. ” According to him, Lanez shot the gun all over the place about four or five times, then afterward, Megan was crawling and stumbling on the ground while continuing to get kicked and beaten.

When it was his turn to cross-examine Kelly , Lanez’s attorney George Mgdesyan challenged his memory of the incident because, in a previous defense investigator interview, Kelly said that he saw Lanez take the gun. On the stand, however, Kelly claimed that he never saw Tory take the gun, but did see him with one in his hand at some point. In short: everything about this testimony seemed a bit messy. Kelly’s statement was full of contradictions, both as it pertains to who initiated the first shot as well as exactly when Lanez allegedly grabbed the gun.

So far, the Megan Thee Stallion versus Tory Lanez trial has been a whirlwind of confusion. N one of the stories from either side present a clear picture of the terrifying events in question, whether it’s Megan’s ex-best friend claiming she neither remembers what happened that night nor remembers sending texts to Megan about the evening, or Megan’s bodyguard failing to appear in court to testify.

