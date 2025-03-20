With All the Drama Surrounding Jess Hilarious and 'The Breakfast Club,' Everyone is Asking the Same Question

News surrounding The Breakfast Club continues to dominate headlines...mainly because listeners have been immersed into drama they never asked for.

It all seemingly started when Jess Hilarious brought the mess to a social media live, where she held nothing back on her views on Loren Lorosa and how she felt blindsided by certain changes at the station after she returned from maternity leave.

Jess, who officially joined the morning radio show as its third host in 2024, made it known she didn’t feel supported by her team and was negatively affected by online comments comparing her to Lorosa.

Fast forward to Wednesday (March 19) — Jess aired it all out — live on-air — with her co-hosts DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God. She admitted, “When I came back, it was weird,” and confessed she wasn’t “too fond” of Lorosa, whom she says is in that seat in the first place because of her.

“We had a whole plan…how I pick her to fill in for me, right? I come back, she ain’t never leave,” she said. “Aight, cool that she [doesn’t] leave. But she’s on only during my segment. If she was meant to be a full-time host, move her in another way. Why she gotta be moved in on — ’cause nobody had a problem with ‘Jess With the Mess’ until she started reading right, until she started reporting.”

Loren LoRosa & Jess Hilarious Speak To Jess’ Frustrations & Her Role On The Show

Jess, 33, even sparred with Lorosa during the broadcast, as the two discussed their issues and any miscommunications that did, or did not, occur.

Social media was, in a word, befuddled, as to why such serious work-place issues were discussed for the world to see, with one social media user even asking: “Where is HR?” Typically, negative comments about one’s employer on a public platform would result in swift disciplinary action. And any grievances would be taken up during a private meeting, not for the public to dissect and make fun of. Although there’s been reports of Jess’ firing, they have been unfounded and unconfirmed.

Others online shared their two cents on Twitter, now known as X, with gifs and memes.

“This is a reminder that being likable is very important in life. Jess Hilarious’ feelings are valid and the producers should have made adjustments but the other lady is more likable so no one is taking Jess side,” another X user penned.

The conversation even dabbled in how Black women are pitted against one another.

“As a mother, I empathize with Moore and the emotions she must have felt during her postpartum period. As a journalist, I recognize LaRosa’s perspective—excelling at your job shouldn’t invite resentment,” Arielle Clay of 21Ninety wrote in an online feature. Not to mention workplace etiquette, and Jess’ habit of telling Lorosa to “hush” and “shut up.” Clay wrote how their “exchanges were unprofessional and as a Black woman I would hope for better from a fellow Black woman. Moore says it’s because LaRosa speaks over her regularly but surely she can see how much comments like those belittle her co-host.”

The absence and overall exit of former co-host Angela Yee also raised eyebrows during the heated exchange.

Yee, who co-hosted The Breakfast Club from 2010 to 2022, has since launched her own syndicated radio show Way Up.

Despite the drama, no one has been fired from their job... yet.