Whoa! Social Media Responds to ‘The Breakfast Club's’ Messy On-Air Spat After Jess Hilarious Claps at Her Colleagues on IG Live

It’s getting messy for “The Breakfast Club.” Instead of dealing with their problems privately, the crew is airing out their problems for the whole world to see — specifically Jess Hilarious, who recently returned from maternity leave.

The drama began Tuesday night when Hilarious took to Instagram Live to share her problems with Loren LoRosa, who has been filling in for the Baltimore-based comedian while she’s been on maternity leave.

“I picked her [LoRosa] to fill in for me,” Jess said during the live. “But when I came back, she was still there… and nobody told me anything.”

Jess took issue with how LoRosa’s segment, “Loren with the Latest,” replaced her, “Jess with the Mess” segment.

She later explained, “I fought for that segment. That’s my segment. If Loren is doing it now, it should be hers. But nobody told me anything. I was just coming to work every day, completely out of the loop. We supposed to be a team, but not one person comes to my defense at all, ever. With this online s**t. I feel played with, so I’m gonna play with gas. I’ve been quiet a lot.”

Instagram live aftermath

On Wednesday morning, Jess confronted LoRosa, DJ Envy, and Charlamagne Tha God live on-air.

She admitted that she was not fond of LoRosa and that it was weird when she came back.

“We had a whole plan … how I pick her to fill in for me, right? I come back, she ain’t never leave,” said Jess. “Aight, cool that she [doesn’t] leave. But she’s on only during my segment. If she was meant to be a full-time host, move her in another way. Why she gotta be moved in on — ’cause nobody had a problem with ‘Jess With the Mess’ until she started reading right, until she started reporting... I wasn’t hired as a reporter, I was hired as ‘Jess With the Mess.’”

Jess Hilarious Addresses Criticism Of Her Role On ‘The Breakfast Club’

Jess and LaRosa then proceeded to have a heated convo about their chemistry working together.

“We here and we together so we gotta figure this out,” said LaRosa. “I can understand some of where you [Jess] was coming from. But bro part of that live was crazy.”

LaRosa also recalled a private meeting she had with Jess and the show’s executive producer and acknowledged that they are “fighting for air time” as the only women on the show.

Jess then responded by saying that she shouldn’t have to fight for air time since she had the job first.

“You over-talk,” said Jess. “Like I said, I’m not about to be up here fighting for no mic. If I already got the job, what am I doing?”

Loren LoRosa & Jess Hilarious Speak To Jess’ Frustrations & Her Role On The Show

Social media reaction

Social media was not too kind to Jess. Several people said that just because Jess is popular online does not mean that she is qualified to be a morning radio host for a popular show like “The Breakfast Club.”

