Will Smith has always been very honest about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith. Some might say the pair have been way too honest about their marriage. In an interview with Gayle King for CBS Sunday Morning, during a conversation about his memoir Will, his long career and Oscar-nominated role in King Richard, he discussed the persistent rumors about whether he and Jada have been completely monogamous.



After he spends around seven minutes talking about his humble beginnings and rise to the top, Gayle brings up “infidelity in their marriage,” to which Smith replies, “There’s never been infidelity in our marriage,” he said. “Never. Jada and I talk about everything and we have never surprised one another with anything, ever.”

Look, I’m not here to judge Will and Jada’s relationship. If they’re happy and healthy, I’m happy for them. However, you either have an open marriage or you don’t. The way they keep using buzzwords to dance around an actual label just leads to more speculation, though that might be exactly what the couple wants.

“I have decided that chatter about my life can be of a benefit to people,” Smith said. “I think the chatter is the first stage to having a real conversation and being able to truly explore if some of the things in your heart are loving or poisonous.”

It’s worth noting that this new openness and publicity push comes as Smith is in the middle of awards season as the Oscar frontrunner for Best Actor for playing Richard Williams in King Richard. Despite the endless ‘chatter’ about his personal life, the actor isn’t wrong about the positive place his career is in right now.

“Life has gotten really, really simple for me right now,” Smith told King. “I think I’m a better actor than I’ve ever been. And I think…these next 10 years of my career will be the top of my acting performances. But I also feel like I can help people. There’s a teacher inside of me that’s trying to get out. I’ve learned how to be happy here, and I’ve learned how to create love here. And I want to share.”

King Richard is currently available to rent on Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play and YouTube movies.