When we look at celebrities, many times we see these larger-than-life figures that are immune to the trials and tribulations that life has to offer; when in fact they are human, too. For a long time, Will Smith has been thought to be one of those people. From winning Grammy A wards to starring on hit TV shows, to his marriage with Jada, Will just seemed like he knew what to do in any situation. In recent months however, he revealed more about his life, and showed the world his flaws as a man, husband and father.



In his new docuseries, Will Smith gets candid about the challenges of mental and physical fitness. In the trailer for his new YouTube series, Will Smith: The Best Shape of My Life, he talks about the how he knows he ’s perceived in public, about life during the pandemic, and even having thoughts of suicide.

“Now I’m about to show the world how little I know about myself,” he says. “What you’ve come to understand as Will Smith — the alien-annihilating MC, bigger-than-life movie star — is largely a construction,” Smith said in the trailer. “A carefully crafted and honed character designed to protect myself. To hide myself from the world.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, The Best Shape of My Life documents the star in his attempt to lose 20 pounds in 20 weeks. Smith gained a good amount of weight during the pandemic, which he showed his followers in an Instagram post in May.

“This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing through the pantry,” Smith wrote on IG. “I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins.”

This year has been a trying year for Smith, with some of his personal life being exposed in the media—especially when his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith went public with an “entanglement” she had with a younger man. The couple also got criticism when they went public about their unique marriage situation. Smith says he wants to close the year out on a positive note with his docuseries, as well as his highly anticipated memoir, aptly titled, Will—which will also be chronicled in the YouTube documentary.

In the trailer, Smith spoke about while trying to get in shape and also brought to light some things he may have been going through mentally.

“When I started this show, I thought I was getting into the best shape of my life physically, but mentally, I was somewhere else,” Smith said. “I ended up discovering a whole lot of hidden things about myself.”

Will is also seen in the trailer with some of his family members as he speaks about his thoughts of suicide, CNN reports.

“That was the only time in my life that I ever considered suicide,” Smith said.

I can’t lie, hearing Will saying he thought about suicide still trips me out.

The first two episodes of Will Smith: The Best Shape of My Life, will be released on November 8, the day before his book drops, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The last four episodes of the docuseries will be available on Will’s YouTube Channel throughout the week.