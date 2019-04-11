One thing’s for sure: Will “Power” Packer, producer and founder of Will Packer Productions, has got his foot on Hollywood’s neck.

From his 10 No. 1 films, to his recent docu-series on the Atlanta child murders and now the highly anticipated film Little, you gotta give it to Packer—the man knows what he’s doing.

But how, exactly, did the 45-year-old attain such success?

“You’ve got to work until you think, ‘I can’t work anymore. I’ve done everything I can.’” The producer continued, “Then realize you’re just getting started. That’s how you attain real, true success in this business.”

See the entire video above.

