'Trust, Consistency, and Accountability' : Darnell Moore, David Johns, and Steven Pargett Discuss Black Liberation, Movement Work, and Love at The Root Institute

Jessica Moulite
We’ve used the hashtag.

We’ve bought the T-shirts.

We’ve read the think pieces.

But how can we, as a society and Black community, actually unconditionally support, respect and protect all Black women?

Advertisement

This is just one of the timely questions posed during a very moving panel for The Root Institute focused on social impact, Black men, examining privilege and enacting change.

Moderated by Blackbird’s Senior Communications Director Chelsea Fuller, Black Men Build’s creative director Steven Pargett alongside author and activist Darnell Moore, and National Black Justice Coalition executive director David Johns have a powerful, direct, and necessary conversation about the disproportionate violence faced by Black folks who are gender oppressed, the importance of Black men holding one another accountable, how we get free as Black people, and more in the video above.

Advertisement

You can watch all of the conversations The Root Institute hosted this month on topics ranging from mental health to the current state of politics right here.

Jessica Moulite

Jessica Moulite is an award-winning Video Producer at The Root passionate about dismantling unjust societal power structures and all things Black culture. She's also probably watching “Living Single.”

