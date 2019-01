Move over #blackgirlmagic.

Actress Saniyya Sidney’s character is the #blackgirlsavior on Fox’s new show, The Passage. Hear from some of the new show’s cast members about how the fate of humanity might rest in the hands of an orphaned 10-year-old black girl.

You can watch the series premiere of The Passage on Monday, Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.